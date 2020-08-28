RPSC Interview Date 2020 Released for PRO/Instructor/Surveyor and other @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

RPSC Interview Date 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Interview Schedule for various posts including PRO/Instructor/Surveyor and other on its official website. All those candidates who to appear for the Interview round for these posts can check the interview schedule on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the RPSC, the Interview dates for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 and other posts have been uploaded on its official website. As per the short notification, the Interview for the Public Relation Officer Posts will be conducted 07/08 September 2020.

Interview for Group Instructor /Surveyor/Asst App.Ad - Gr.II Screening Test 2018 will be held from 09 September to 11 September 2020, Interview for Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018 will be conducted from 14 September to 22 September 2020. Interview for the posts of Food Safety Officer 2019 will be held from 23 September to 30 September 2020.

Candidates who have to appear for the Interview for these various posts should note that they will have to appear in the Interview with all the documents as mentioned in the notification. Commission will upload the Interview Admit card on its official website in due course.

Candidates who have qualified for the various posts interview under RPSC can check the complete schedule on the official website of Commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

