RPSC Interview Letter 2020 (Out) for Assistant Professor Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Downloading Link

Rajasthan PSC has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.Check process to download here.

RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Assistant Professor for the Public Administration, Philosophy and Botany. Commission is to conduct the interview for these posts from 16 May 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Interview round for the Assistant Professor post for the Public Administration, Philosophy and Botany subject can download their Admit Card from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



In a bid to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth to the link given on the official website.

Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor post for Public Administration and Philosophy on 16 May 2020. Interview for the subject Botany will be held form 17 to 20 May 2022.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022 Check Steps

Visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Interview Letter for the post of Assistant Professor – Philosophy, College Education Department (Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020)"displaying on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials in the link on the official website. You will get the RPSC Lecturer Interview Letter 2022 in a new window. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Direct Link to Downlaod: RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Letter 2022



