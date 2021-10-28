Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed for Deputy Commandant, AE and others @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released postponement notice  for the Interview  for the posts of Asst. Engineer and other posts on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Oct 28, 2021 15:11 IST
RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the short notification regarding the postponement of the Interview scheduled  for the posts of Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer. 
All those candidates who have to appear in the interview round for these posts can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The postponement notice is available on the official website of RPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download the Postponement Notice:  Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer

According to the short notification released, RPSC has  decided to postponed the interview for these posts including Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer.  

Commission has postponed the interview  for the Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer which was scheduled on 01 November 2021. Interview scheduled for Deputy Commandant from 09 to 16 November 2021 is also postponed.  
As per the short notice, Commission has  postponed the Interview date which was earlier in the month of November 2021. Now Commission will release the fresh interview schedule for these posts.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the posts of Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer are advised to visit on the official website regularly for latest updates. You can check the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website. 


How to Download the Postponement Notice:  Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam, Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer

  1. First of all visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
  2. Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link - " Press note regarding postponement of Interview scheduled  for the posts of Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer " displaying on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the interview schedule postponement notice.
  5. You should take a print out of the same for future reference.

