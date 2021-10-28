RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed for Deputy Commandant, AE and others @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released postponement notice for the Interview for the posts of Asst. Engineer and other posts on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the short notification regarding the postponement of the Interview scheduled for the posts of Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer.

All those candidates who have to appear in the interview round for these posts can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The postponement notice is available on the official website of RPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download the Postponement Notice: Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer



According to the short notification released, RPSC has decided to postponed the interview for these posts including Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer.

Commission has postponed the interview for the Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer which was scheduled on 01 November 2021. Interview scheduled for Deputy Commandant from 09 to 16 November 2021 is also postponed.

As per the short notice, Commission has postponed the Interview date which was earlier in the month of November 2021. Now Commission will release the fresh interview schedule for these posts.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the posts of Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp.Exam,Deputy Commandant and Evaluation Officer are advised to visit on the official website regularly for latest updates. You can check the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website.



