RPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2020 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Lecturer Exam Schedule for Sanskrit on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the written exam for the Lecturer for Sanskrit exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the written examination for Lecturer for Sanskrit Subject will be conducted on 11-14 May 2020.

As per the schedule, the General Knowledge exam will be conducted on 11 May 2020 whereas the paper of Hindi and English will be held on 12 May 2020.

Exam for Sahitya and Vyakaran will be doncuted on 13 May 2020 in two sittings. The exam of History and Samanya Vyakaran will be conducted on 14 May 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the Lecturer Sanskrit subjects can visit on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for details of the exam schedule.

You can check the exam schedule also with the link given below.



Direct Link for RPSC School Lecturer Exam Schedule 2020

Visit the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the Important Links section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Press Note Regarding Exam Date and Time for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2018 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the desired Schedule.

Candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Lecturer Sanskrit Subjects posts.