RPSC Lecturer Interview Letter 2020 for Sindhi, College Education Dept. Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

RPSC Lecturer Interview Letter 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for the Lecturer- Sindhi, College Education Dept on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Interview round for Lecture, Sindhi Posts can download their Interview Letter from RPSC official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Interview Letter for the Lecturer Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website. After clicking the Submit, you will get your Admission Letter in a new window. Candidates can download their Admission letter from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RPSC Lecturer Interview Letter 2020 for Sindhi, College Education Dept.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link "Interview Letter for Lecturer- Sindhi, College Education Dept. (Advt. No. 07/2014-15 Date 12-01-2015)"on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth.

After submitting successfully, you will get your Interview Letter on your screen.

Candidates should download and save the Interview Letter for future reference.



It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission had earlier invited applications for the Posts of Lecturer- Sindhi, College Education Dept. (Advt. No. 07/2014-15 Date 12-01-2015) on its official website.