RPSC Occupational Therapist Admit Card 2023 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Download Link

RPSC Occupational Therapist Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released written exam admit card for the post of Occupational Therapist on its official website. Commission is all set to conduct the written exam for the Occupational Therapist Post post on 19 March 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively you can directly download the Occupational Therapist Admit Card 2023 from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC Occupational Therapist Admit Card 2023





In a bid to download the RPSC Occupational Therapist Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your essential credentials including Application No./Date Of Birth and post applied for to the link on the home page.

Direct Link To RPSC Occupational Therapist Admit Card 2023-Notice

It is noted that RPSC will be conducting the written exam for Occupational Therapist post on 19 March 2023 from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. Exams will be conducted at various exam centers in Ajmer.

Candidates will have to appear at their exam centers with the Admit card along with the Aadhar Card in original. You can download your Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RPSC Occupational Therapist Admit Card 2023?