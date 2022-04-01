RPSC Provisional Result 2022 (Out) for Asst. Testing Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

RPSC has released the result for the post of Asst. Testing Officer Exam 2021 on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC ATO Provisional Result 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for the post of Asst. Testing Officer Exam 2021 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the post of Asst. Testing Officer Exam 2021 can check the RPSC Asst. Testing Officer Provisional Result 2022 available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates in the screening test for the Asst. Testing Officer Exam 2021. Commission has conducted the screening test for the Asst. Testing Officer on 27-07-2021.

All those candidates appeared in the screening test for the Asst. Testing Officer post can download the list of provisionally selected candidates from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download RPSC ATO Provisional Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Testing Officer Exam 2021" displaying on the home page. You will get the PDF of the RPSC ATO Provisional Result 2022 in a new window. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the same for future reference.

According to the short notice released, candidates qualified in the screening test for the Asst. Testing Officer post now will have to appear in the document verification round as per the selection process for the post. Candidates qualified in the document verification round will be able to appear in the interview round.

Commission will released the details of the document verification schedule and other updates on its official website. You can download the RPSC ATO Provisional Result 2022 directly from the link given below.