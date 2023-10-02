RPSC RAS Prelims Question Paper 2023 Released: Download Pre Official Set A, B, C, and D Papers PDF

RPSC RAS Question Paper 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the RAS prelims exam on October 1, 2023. Here jagranjosh team have provided the prelims question paper pdf for set a, b, c, and d.

RPSC RAS Prelims Question Paper 2023 along withe the official answer has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on 01 October 2023. Those who appeared in the exam on 01 October can download the Rajasthan Prelims Question Paper. The question paper is useful for matching with answers given in the answer sheet.

The prelims exam for Rajasthan Administrative Service 2023 was held in a single shift i.e. from 11 AM till 2 PM on 01 October 2023. We have shared the question paper of the exam. The question paper consists of 200 questions on General Knowledge and General Science. subjects.

RPSC RAS Question Paper 2023

The candidates can download the question papers from the table given below for all the sets. The questions were from General Science and General Knowledge, and all of the questions were multiple-choice questions.

RPSC RAS Official Question Paper 1 PDF Download Here RPSC RAS Question Paper 1 PDF Download Here RPSC RAS Question Paper 2 PDF Download Here RPSC RAS Question Paper Download Here

Previous Year Question Papers of RAS Prelims Exam

The candidates can check previous years' RPSC RAS question papers. These question papers can give a good idea of the types of questions that are asked in the exam and the level of difficulty.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Overview

The candidates can check the number of vacancies and other details in the table given below:

Exam Authority Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Services Vacancies 905 RPSC RAS Exam Date 01 October 2023 RPSC RAS Admit Card Date 28 September 2023 Admit Card Link rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS Pre Question Papers Pattern

The mode of the exam was offline. There were objective-type questions and the level of the questions were of degree level.

Subject Marks Duration General Knowledge and General Science 200 3 Hours

RPSC RAS Paper Syllabus

General Studies I: This section will cover a wide range of topics, including

History

Economics

Sociology, Management, Accounting & Auditing

General Studies II

Ethics

General Science & Technology

Earth Science (Geography and Geology)

General Studies III

Indian Political System, World Politics and Current Affairs

Concepts, Issues and Dynamics of Public Administration and Management

Sports and Yoga, Behaviour and Law

General Hindi and General English

Grammar and Usage

Comprehension, Translation and Precis Writing

Composition & Letter Writing

RPSC RAS Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims exam, mains and interview. Selected candidates will be recruited funder state civil service and subordinate services.

