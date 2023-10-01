RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023: Download Set A, B, C, and D Sheet PDF

RPSC RAS Pre Answer Key 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the RAS prelims exam on 01 October 2023. Here jagranjosh team have provided the prelims answer key PDF for set a, b, c, and d.

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the offline exam for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) on 01 October. The exam is held from 11 pm to 2 pm. Students who appeared in the exam are looking for the answers asked in the question paper. RPSC will release the answer key that contains the correct answers to all of the questions that were asked on the exam. In this article, we will provide the answers to the questions solved by experts. The candidates can also check updates related to the official answer key in this article.

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2023

The official answer key will be released by the commission on its website i.e. rpsc.gov.in. The answer will be released in a PDF format. The answer key will be available for all sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. Candidates can download the answer key from the website and compare their answers to the official answers.

RPSC RAS Answer Key PDF To be released

RPSC RAS Question Paper 2023 PDF

The candidates can download the question paper for the exam conducted on 01 October in the state of Rajasthan.

RPSC RAS Question Paper PDF To be released

How to Download RAS Answer Key?

The candidates can downlod the official answer key, once released, from the official website of the commission considering the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan PSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘01/09/2023 - Model Answer Key for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam - 2023’ given in ‘News Section’ of the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file will be open on your screen

Step 4: Download RPSC RAS Answer Key PDF.

Step 5: Check the answer key

Step 6: Submit Objections, if any

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key Objection

The candidates can also raise objections, against the official answer key. The objection can be submitted with a payment of Rs. 100/-. The candidates should raise objections if they have any doubt. The objection dates will be announced in due course of time.

How to Calculate RPSC Prelims Marks With Response Sheet

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. A negative marking of 1/3 marks will be done for every wrong answer.

The candidates can follow the given formula in order to calculate their scores:

Number of marks scored = correct answer marked - incorrect answer

RPSC RAS Result 2023

The result will be announced after analyzing all the objections. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called to appear for the RPSC RAS Mains Exam.

RPSC RAS 2023 Recruitment Notification was published for filling up 905 vacancies under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services including state services and subordinate services.