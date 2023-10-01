RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: Check Good Attempts, Level, And Topic-wise Questions

RPSC RAS Prelims Analysis 2023: RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Service was conducted on 01 October 2023. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each topic asked in the General Science and General Knowledge paper

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC RAS) has conducted the RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 exam today October 1, 2023.

As per the reports, more than 5.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam for a total of 905 posts for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ officers under the Government of Rajasthan. The RPSC RAS 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at approximately 35 exam centres across Rajasthan.

According to a number of reports, the RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 exam is easier than it was last year. Overall, the difficulty level of the preliminary exam was (to be updated soon). Candidates who took the exam can check the RPSC RAS Analysis 2023 to learn more about the exam's trends, including difficult levels, good attempts, and more.

In this article, we have shared today’s RPSC RAS exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

RAS Exam Analysis 2023 - Shift Timings

The RPSC RAS prelims exam was conducted in a single shift with an exam duration of 3 hours. The shift timing is tabulated below

Subject Name Time Duration General Science and General Knowledge 11 AM - 2 PM 2 Hours

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

The RPSC RAS prelims paper contains 150 questions for 200 marks from General Science and General Knowledge. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult

The RPSC RAS prelims exam is offline i.e. pen and paper-based test.

The prelims exam comprises 1 paper of General Science and General Knowledge

There shall be a negative marking for every incorrect answer.

The prelims examination will be qualifying in nature.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the RAS Prelims exam analysis here.

RAS Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 (Subject wise)

Here is the topic-wise weightage of the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023. Check the number of questions asked in the RPSC RAS Prelims.

Subject Number of Question Difficulty Level History To be updated soon To be updated soon Geography To be updated soon To be updated soon Economics To be updated soon To be updated soon Polity To be updated soon To be updated soon Science and Technology To be updated soon To be updated soon Current Affairs To be updated soon To be updated soon Rajasthan Specific To be updated soon To be updated soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the exact number of questions asked and difficulty level.

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The good number of RPSC RAS prelims 2023 attempts for each topic in the prelims exam based on the experience shared by candidates who attended the prelims exam is tabulated below

Subject Number of Good Attempts To be updated soon To be updated soon

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

RPSC RAS Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the RPSC RAS paper of the prelims examination, candidates can check the question paper PDF of all sets from the direct link provided below

Question Paper PDF General Studies (Set A) Download Here General Studies (Set B) Download Here General Studies (Set C) Download Here General Studies (Set D) Download Here

RPSC RAS Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

The RPSC will release the RAS cut-off marks to select the candidates for the next round phase. Those who will clear the RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks as per their category will only be placed in the merit list. Check below the expected cut off marks for RPSC RAS

Category RPSC RAS Cut-Off 2023 General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

Note: We do not claim this to be exact cut off. The cut off is made on the exam experience shared by the students who attempted the paper

Also Read Related Articles,