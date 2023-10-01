Analysis

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: Check Good Attempts, Level, And Topic-wise Questions

RPSC RAS Prelims Analysis 2023: RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Service was conducted on 01 October 2023. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each topic asked in the General Science and General Knowledge paper

RPSC Exam Analysis Good Attempts 2023
RPSC Exam Analysis Good Attempts 2023

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC RAS) has conducted the RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 exam today October 1, 2023. 

As per the reports, more than 5.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam for a total of 905 posts for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ officers under the Government of Rajasthan. The RPSC RAS 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at approximately 35 exam centres across Rajasthan.

According to a number of reports, the RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 exam is easier than it was last year. Overall, the difficulty level of the preliminary exam was (to be updated soon). Candidates who took the exam can check the RPSC RAS Analysis 2023 to learn more about the exam's trends, including difficult levels, good attempts, and more.

In this article, we have shared today’s RPSC RAS exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

Career Counseling

RAS Exam Analysis 2023 - Shift Timings

The RPSC RAS prelims exam was conducted in a single shift with an exam duration of 3 hours. The shift timing is tabulated below 

Subject Name

Time

Duration

General Science and General Knowledge

11 AM - 2 PM

2 Hours

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

The RPSC RAS prelims paper contains 150 questions for 200 marks from General Science and General Knowledge. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult

  • The RPSC RAS prelims exam is offline i.e. pen and paper-based test.
  • The prelims exam comprises 1 paper of General Science and General Knowledge
  • There shall be a negative marking for every incorrect answer.
  • The prelims examination will be qualifying in nature.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the RAS Prelims exam analysis here.

RAS Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 (Subject wise) 

Here is the topic-wise weightage of the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023. Check the number of questions asked in the RPSC RAS Prelims.

Subject

Number of Question

Difficulty Level

History

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Geography

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Economics

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Polity

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Science and Technology

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Current Affairs

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Rajasthan Specific

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

 

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the exact number of questions asked and difficulty level.

 

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The good number of RPSC RAS prelims 2023 attempts for each topic in the prelims exam based on the experience shared by candidates who attended the prelims exam is tabulated below

 

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

RPSC RAS Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

RPSC RAS Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the RPSC RAS paper of the prelims examination, candidates can check the question paper PDF of all sets from the direct link provided below

Question Paper

PDF

General Studies (Set A)

Download Here

General Studies (Set B)

Download Here

General Studies (Set C)

Download Here

General Studies (Set D)

Download Here

RPSC RAS Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

The RPSC will release the RAS cut-off marks to select the candidates for the next round phase. Those who will clear the RPSC RAS prelims cut off marks as per their category will only be placed in the merit list. Check below the expected cut off marks for RPSC RAS

Category

RPSC RAS Cut-Off 2023

General

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

Note: We do not claim this to be exact cut off. The cut off is made on the exam experience shared by the students who attempted the paper

Also Read Related Articles,

RPSC Exam Centre
RPSC Important Questions
RPSC RAS Syllabus
RPSC RAS Salary
RPSC RAS Previous Year Paper

 

FAQ

How to check RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

Here, we have shared the detailed RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 based on a review of the candidates appearing in the prelims exam.

What is the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

The RPSC RAS Prelims exam analysis provides information about the subject wise questions, difficulty level, good attempts, distribution of marks, and so on.

What was the difficulty level according to the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam analysis?

As per the IBPS PO Exam Analysis, the difficulty level of the prelims exam is usually easy in nature
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next