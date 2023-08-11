RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released 905 Rajasthan Administrative Services vacancies. Check RPSC RAS Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains Exam here.

RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the official RPSC RAS notification for 905 vacancies for the Rajasthan Administrative Services posts on the official website. Candidates must carefully review the RPSC RAS syllabus and exam pattern to familiarize themselves with the exam requirements and strategize their preparation accordingly.

Apart from the RPSC RAS syllabus PDF, aspirants must understand the RPSC RAS exam pattern to understand the paper structure, question type, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by the commission. Going by previous trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the RPSC RAS exam were easy to moderate level. Hence, aspirants must check the RPSC RAS syllabus PDF and prepare effectively for the exam.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the RPSC RAS syllabus PDF, including the RPSC RAS exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the RPSC RAS syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Post Name Rajasthan Administrative Services Vacancies 905 Category RPSC RAS Syllabus and Exam Pattern RPSC RAS Exam Date 2023 October 1, 2023 (Tentative) Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks 200 Duration 3 Hours

RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023: Syllabus PDF

Before applying for the posts candidates should check the syllabus. For the ease of the candidate below we have provided the direct download link of the syllabus PDF

RPSC RAS Syllabus PDF Download Here

RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The RPSC RAS prelims exam will be conducted on October 1, 2023, and will comprise one paper which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The questions in the prelims paper will consist of General Knowledge and General Science whereas mains examination comprises four papers, i.e. Paper I and Paper II, Paper III and Paper IV. Paper I covers General Studies I, Paper II covers General Studies II, Paper III covers General Studies III, Paper IV covers General Hindi and General English where each paper is of 200 Marks. Check the paper-wise RPSC RAS syllabus for all the subjects tabulated below.

RAS Syllabus Prelims (Brief Overview)

Rajasthan Specific Parts General Topics Literature, Tradition, Culture, Art, History and Heritage of Rajasthan Geography of Rajasthan Administrative and Political System of Rajasthan Economy of Rajasthan Current Affairs – Rajasthan Indian History – Ancient, Medieval, and Modern Geography – Indian and World Geography Indian Political System, Constitution and Governance Economic Concepts and Indian Economy Science and Technology Reasoning and Mental Ability Current Affairs

RAS Syllabus Mains (Brief Overview)

Paper Subjects General Studies I History Economics Sociology, Management, Accounting & Auditing General Studies II Ethics General Science & Technology Earth Science (Geography and Geology) General Studies III Indian Political System, World Politics and Current Affairs Concepts, Issues and Dynamics of Public Administration and Management Sports and Yoga, Behaviour and Law General Hindi and General English Grammar and Usage Comprehension, Translation and Precis Writing Composition & Letter Writing

RPSC RAS Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must be well-acquainted with the RPSC RAS exam pattern to understand the exact requirements of the written exam. This will help them to analyze the topic-wise weightage, number of sections, and other relevant factors defined by the commission.

The RPSC RAS prelims exam comprises one paper.

All the questions are Objective (Multiple Answers) Type Questions.

The Prelims examination is for screening purposes only, marks scored in this exam will not be considered for preparing the final merit list

RPSC RAS Exam Pattern 2023 - Prelims

Subject Maximum Marks Question Type Duration Level of Questions General Knowledge and General Science 200 Objective 3 Hours Bachelor’s Degree

RPSC RAS Exam Pattern 2023 - Mains

Paper Subject Maximum Marks Question Type Duration Paper 1 General Studies I 200 Descriptive 3 Hours Paper 2 General Studies II 200 Descriptive 3 Hours Paper 3 General Studies III 200 Descriptive 3 Hours Paper 4 General Hindi and General English 200 Descriptive 3 Hours

How to Cover RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023

RPSC RAS is one of the toughest competitive examination in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few are declared qualified due to their robust strategy and dedication toward their goals. Thus, it is important to check the RPSC RAS syllabus to cover all the topics important for the exam. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the RPSC RAS 2023 exam with flying colors.

Understand the RPSC RAS syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly and then create the list of topics based on their marks weightage and frequency of being asked previously in the exam.

Develop conceptual clarity using the best books and online resources recommended by mentors, experts, and previous toppers.

Attempt mock tests and RPSC RAS previous year's question papers to identify the areas they are weak in and focus on improving their mistakes.

Revise all the notes regularly prepared at the time of studying the topics to retain concepts for a definite period.

RPSC RAS Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should choose the RPSC RAS books based on the latest editions, syllabus, and structure. The right books will allow them to cover all the topics/sub-topics specified in the RPSC RAS syllabus. The highly recommended RPSC RAS books are shared below: