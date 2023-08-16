RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download

RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper: Get the direct link to download RAS previous year's question papers PDF with solutions. Check the exam pattern, analysis, difficulty level, and other details here

RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper is an important study material to smoothen the preparation. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam must be well-versed in the RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper. It provides insights into question format, paper structure, and topics asked in the exam. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the official notification for 905 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interview rounds

There are various benefits of solving RPSC RAS question papers to excel in the exam. It allows students to build their preparation approach as per the exam format and requirements. The RPSC RAS previous year's question paper is released within a few days after the exam is conducted successfully.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the RPSC RAS previous year's question papers on this page. This will help the aspirants to analyse their mistakes and improve their preparation strategy efficiently.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years' RPSC RAS exam question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

Candidates must practice questions from the RPSC RAS previous year question paper pdf to get a real feel of the exam and understand the format in which questions have been asked in the past years. Also, they should solve RPSC RAS previous year question paper to discover their weak spots and concentrate on strengthening the same.

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the question has been reported to be moderate in the RPSC RAS previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderate level in the upcoming RPSC RAS exam. Hence, practicing RPSC RAS's previous year question papers would be beneficial in the preparation.

RPSC RAS Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Aspirants must download the RPSC RAS previous year question papers PDF and solve them to gauge their preparation level. By analysing their performance in the past year's papers, they will be able to work on their mistakes so that they don’t repeat them in the actual exam. This will boost their confidence, problem-solving skills, and overall preparation level. Get the direct download link of RPSC RAS previous year question papers PDF tabulated below:

RPSC RAS previous year question paper Download PDF RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper 2021 Click Here RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper 2018 Click Here RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper 2016 Click Here RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper 2015 Click Here

Benefits of Solving RPSC RAS Exam Previous Year Question Papers

There are various benefits of practicing RPSC RAS previous year question papers as listed below:

Candidates should practice RPSC RAS previous year question paper to assess their preparation. It will help them to analyse their progress, find out their mistakes, and improve them to obtain favourable results.

Solving past year's papers will strengthen the question-solving speed and accuracy and help them build an effective approach to managing time.

Solving RPSC RAS question papers will help them identify weak and strong spots and create a list of important topics for the exam.

Attempting RPSC RAS previous year question papers will help you understand the paper structure and types of questions asked in the exam.

How to Attempt RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper?

To practice the RPSC RAS previous year question paper correctly, follow the steps listed below:

Read the entire RPSC RAS previous year question paper carefully.

Place a count-down timer to solve the entire question paper in a real-time environment.

Solve familiar questions first, then attempt the lengthy ones in the question papers in the RPSC RAS previous year.

After the timer stops, one must stop solving the questions and tally the responses with the answer key to assess your performance and rectify your mistakes.

RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the RPSC RAS question paper was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and a number of the question of the written exam was as follow: Indian & World Geography(Easy, 12), Indian History & Culture (Easy, 9), Indian Economy (Difficult, 15), Indian Politics (Moderate, 11), Science & Technology (Easy, 17), Current Affairs (Moderate, 23), Reasoning & Mental Ability (Moderate, 20) and topics specifically related to Rajasthan (which include Culture, Art, History, Politics, and other topics) - (Moderate, 43).

RPSC RAS Previous Year Question Paper Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Candidates should check the RPSC RAS question paper syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the paper format, section-wise marks weightage and the marking scheme followed by the exam authority. Check the pattern of the RPSC RAS question paper for the written exam below:

The RPSC RAS prelims exam comprises one paper.

All the questions are Objective (Multiple Answers) Type Questions.

The Prelims examination is for screening purposes only, marks scored in this exam will not be considered for preparing the final merit list

RPSC RAS Exam Pattern 2023 - Prelims

Subject Maximum Marks Question Type Duration Level of Questions General Knowledge and General Science 200 Objective 3 Hours Bachelor’s Degree

