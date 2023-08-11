RPSC RAS Salary 2023: Basic Pay, In hand salary, Allowances

RPSC RAS Salary 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) decides the RPSC RAS Salary 2023. Aspirants must go through the official notification to get familiar with the RPSC RAS 2023 salary and job profile before applying for the post. The selection will be made after clearing the prelims, and mains interview.
As per the latest update, the initial salary of RPSC RAS ranges approximately between Rs 33500 to Rs 66000. Along with the RPSC RAS salary, they will also get admissible allowances applicable for the post.
In this article, we have shared detailed information on RPSC RAS salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.
RPSC RAS Salary 2023
Have a look at the key highlights of the RPSC RAS Salary 2023 shared in the table below:
|
RPSC RAS Salary 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS)
|
Vacancies
|
905
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
|
RPSC RAS Salary 2023
|
Rs 33500 to Rs 66000 (Approximately)
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
RPSC RAS Salary 2023: Annual Package
The annual package for candidates selected for the RPSC RAS post initially ranges between approximately Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 7,50,000. The RPSC RAS annual package varies as per the level of the post. It includes pay scale, grade pay, gross salary, net salary, deductions, and allowances.
RPSC RAS Salary Structure 2023
The RPSC RAS salary varies as per the level of the posts. Hence, the RPSC RAS's monthly salary is expected to range between Rs 35,000-Rs66,000 per month. Along with the basic RPSC RAS salary, the selected candidates will also receive numerous allowances and benefits as per the norms issued by officials. Below we have tabulated the approximate in-hand salary of selected candidates.
|
RPSC RAS In-hand Salary
|
RPSC RAS Salary Components
|
Amount of Pay
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs 56100
|
Dearness Allowance (28%)
|
Rs 15708
|
Special Allowance
|
Rs 380 - Rs 500
|
City Compensatory Pay
|
Depends on the Posting
|
Contributory Pension Fund (deduction)
|
Rs 6563
|
State Insurance (deduction)
|
Rs 3000
|
Total In-hand Emoluments
|
Rs 64000
RPSC RAS Salary Perks & Allowances
Along with the basic RPSC RAS salary, the officers will receive several allowances as a part of their salary. The list of perks and allowances applicable to RPSC RAS posts is below.
RPSC RAS Job Profile
The candidates selected for the RPSC RAS will go following roles and responsibilities some of them is listed below
- The ability to apply various government policies, laws, and regulations in real-world settings is expected of the RAS officer in addition to having a thorough comprehension of them.
- In order to handle the public's complaints and issues, the RAS officer must collaborate closely with other government officials, stakeholders, and the general public.
- The RAS officer is in charge of ensuring the smooth operation of the government and preserving good relations between the government and the citizens.
- The job description requires handling a variety of administrative duties at the state level, including managing numerous departments, enforcing law and order, and implementing government policies and programmes.
What are Posts Offered after Selection in RPSC RAS?
As per the officials, the posts offered after selection following posts will be offered after their performance in the mains examination and interview
- Rajasthan Social Justice & Empowerment Service
- Rajasthan Excise (General) Services
- Rajasthan Tehsildar Service
- Rajasthan Lekha Seva
- Rajasthan Administrative Services
- Rajasthan Subordinate Service (Niyojan)
- Rajasthan Women & child development Subordinate Service
- Rajasthan Food & Civil Supplies Subordinate Services
- Rajasthan Rural Development Services
- Rajasthan Transport Service
- Rajasthan Subordinate Devasthan Service
- Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service
- Rajasthan Social Justice & Empowerment Service (Samajik Suraksha Adhikari)
- Rajasthan Sahakari Adhinasth Seva
- Rajasthan Women & child development service
- Rajasthan Tourism Service
- Rajasthan Social Justice & Empowerment Service (Pariviksha evam Karagrah Kalyan Adhikari)
- Rajasthan Employment Subordinate Service
- Rajasthan Jail Service
- Rajasthan Co-operative Service
- Rajasthan Insurance Service
- Rajasthan Police Service
- Rajasthan Commercial Tax Subordinate Service
- Rajasthan Alpsankhyak Mamlat Seva
- Rajasthan Excise (Preventive Officer) Services
- Rajasthan Udyog Seva
- Rajasthan Shram Kalyan Adhinasth Seva
- Rajasthan Food & Civil Supplies Services
- Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service
- Rajasthan Niyojan Karyalaya Seva
- Rajasthan Shram Kalyan Seva
- Rajasthan Devasthan Service