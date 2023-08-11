RPSC RAS Salary 2023: Basic Pay, In hand salary, Allowances

RPSC RAS Salary 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC RAS official notification for 905 posts. The initial RPSC RAS salary ranges between approximately Rs 35500 and Rs Rs 66000 per month.

Get all the details regarding RPSC RAS Salary, Job Profile and Allowances here

RPSC RAS Salary 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) decides the RPSC RAS Salary 2023. Aspirants must go through the official notification to get familiar with the RPSC RAS 2023 salary and job profile before applying for the post. The selection will be made after clearing the prelims, and mains interview.

As per the latest update, the initial salary of RPSC RAS ranges approximately between Rs 33500 to Rs 66000. Along with the RPSC RAS salary, they will also get admissible allowances applicable for the post.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on RPSC RAS salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

RPSC RAS Salary 2023

Have a look at the key highlights of the RPSC RAS Salary 2023 shared in the table below:

RPSC RAS Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Name Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Vacancies 905 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview RPSC RAS Salary 2023 Rs 33500 to Rs 66000 (Approximately) Job Location Rajasthan

RPSC RAS Salary 2023: Annual Package

The annual package for candidates selected for the RPSC RAS post initially ranges between approximately Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 7,50,000. The RPSC RAS annual package varies as per the level of the post. It includes pay scale, grade pay, gross salary, net salary, deductions, and allowances.

RPSC RAS Salary Structure 2023

The RPSC RAS salary varies as per the level of the posts. Hence, the RPSC RAS's monthly salary is expected to range between Rs 35,000-Rs66,000 per month. Along with the basic RPSC RAS salary, the selected candidates will also receive numerous allowances and benefits as per the norms issued by officials. Below we have tabulated the approximate in-hand salary of selected candidates.

RPSC RAS In-hand Salary RPSC RAS Salary Components Amount of Pay Basic Pay Rs 56100 Dearness Allowance (28%) Rs 15708 Special Allowance Rs 380 - Rs 500 City Compensatory Pay Depends on the Posting Contributory Pension Fund (deduction) Rs 6563 State Insurance (deduction) Rs 3000 Total In-hand Emoluments Rs 64000

RPSC RAS Salary Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic RPSC RAS salary, the officers will receive several allowances as a part of their salary. The list of perks and allowances applicable to RPSC RAS posts is below.

Dearness Allowance (28%)

Special Allowance

City Compensatory Pay

Contributory Pension Fund (deduction)

State Insurance (deduction)

Total In-hand Emoluments

RPSC RAS Job Profile

The candidates selected for the RPSC RAS will go following roles and responsibilities some of them is listed below

The ability to apply various government policies, laws, and regulations in real-world settings is expected of the RAS officer in addition to having a thorough comprehension of them.

In order to handle the public's complaints and issues, the RAS officer must collaborate closely with other government officials, stakeholders, and the general public.

The RAS officer is in charge of ensuring the smooth operation of the government and preserving good relations between the government and the citizens.

The job description requires handling a variety of administrative duties at the state level, including managing numerous departments, enforcing law and order, and implementing government policies and programmes.

What are Posts Offered after Selection in RPSC RAS?

As per the officials, the posts offered after selection following posts will be offered after their performance in the mains examination and interview