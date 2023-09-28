Most Expected GK Questions for RPSC RAS Exam: Top Questions Asked

Most Expected GK Questions for RPSC RAS Exam: Get here the top GK questions that are repeatedly asked in RPSC RAS. Check the questions asked from History, Geography, Polity, Economy of Rajasthan and India, etc

Rajasthan GK for RPSC RAS Exam: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for Rajasthan Administrative Officer (RAS) will conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Exam on October 1, 2023 across various RAS exam centres in the state. The exam will be conducted from 11 pm to 2 pm. The prelims exam will comprise one objective paper which contains questions from General Knowledge and General Studies with influence on Rajasthan, carrying 150 questions with an exam duration of 3 hours.

The paper will also carry a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer marked. As the RPSC RAS exam gets closer, aspirants have to solve an infinite number of questions to improve their Rajasthan GK foundation and improve their exam marks. They can use it to identify the types of questions that can be asked in the Rajasthan RPSC RAS exam.

With numerous questions in the examination evaluating knowledge about the state of Rajasthan, including its history, geography, culture, economy, politics, education, sports, and entertainment, Rajasthan GK and its importance in RPSC RAS exams increases.

In this article, we have compiled the top questions of Rajasthan GK for the RPSC RAS Exam for ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming Rajasthan Combined Competitive Examination.

Top Questions of Rajasthan GK for the RPSC RAS Exam

For a better understanding of the question format, aspirants must practise Rajasthan GK questions. The Rajasthan GK is the source of the majority of the questions in the RPSC RAS preliminary exam. They can assess their level of preparedness and concentrate on the areas that want improvement. Here are the top questions of Rajasthan GK for the RPSC RAS Exam shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Which one of the following newspapers of pre-independence Rajasthan was not the promoter of Arya Samaj ideology?

(1) Desh Hiteshi

(2) Janhitkarak

(3) Paropkarak

(4) Rajputana Gazette

Answer: 4

The inscription which proves the influence of the Bhagwat cult in ancient Rajasthan is.

(1) Ghatiyala Inscription

(2) Besnagar Inscription of Heliodorous

(3) Buchkala Inscription

(4) Ghosundi Inscription

Answer: 4

With which of the following areas of Rajasthan the Alibakshi Khayal is associated?

(1) Karauli

(2) Chidawa

(3) Alwar

(4) Chittor

Answer: 3

The Shankariya dance of Rajasthan is related to

(1) Kalbeliya

(2) Bhil

(3) Sahanya

(4) Terahtali

Answer: 1

Which of the following pairs is correctly matched?

Name Text (Music)

(1) Puridrik Vitala Raagmala

(2) Pandit Sangeetraj Bhavbhatt

(3) Kumbha Ragakalpadrum

(4) Ustad Chand Ragachandrika Khan

Answer: 1

Where was the headquarters of the Shekhawati Brigade located?

(1) Sikar

(2) Jhunjhunu

(3) Khetri

(4) Fatehpur

Answer: 2

Who among the following was the first to emphasise the need to establish separate educational institutions for the rulers of the princely states of Rajasthan?

(1) Colonel Loch

(2) Lord Lansdowne

(3) Captain Walter

(4) Lord Mayo

Answer: 3

‘Hansawali', an early work of Rajasthani literature was written by

(1) Hemchandra

(2) Asayit

(3) Sridhar Vyas

(4) lsardas

Answer: 2

In acid rain, the rainwater and snow are contaminated by which. of the following pollutants?

(A) Sulphur-di-oxide

(B) Nitrogen oxide

(C) Carbon-di-oxide

(D) Methane

(1) (A), (B) and (D)

(2) (A), (C) and (D)

(3) Only (B) and (C)

(4) Only (A) and (B)

Answer: 4

Which of the following can be threats to the biodiversity of a region?

(A) Global Warning

(B) Fragtrientation of habitat

(C) Invasion of alien species

(D) Promotion of Vegetarianism

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

Codes :

(1) (A), (B) and (C)

(2) (B) and (C) only

(3) (A) and (D)

(4) (B), (C) and (D)

Answer: 1

Which of the following is not a correct match?

Passes Location in States

(1) Shipki La Jammu & Kashmir

(2) Jelep La Sikkim

(3) Born Di La Arunachal Pradesh

(4) Mana and Niti Uttarakhand

Answer: 1







Arrange the following cities located on the North-South corridor in a sequence from North to South.

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

(A) Nagpur (B) Agra

(C) Krishtiagiri (D) Gwalior

Codes :

(1) B, C, A and D

(2) B, D, A and C

(3) D, B, C and A

(4) A, B, D and C

Answer: 2







When did the Rajasthan Govt. approve the first forest policy?

(1) September 2011

(2) August 2010

(3) March 2011

(4) February 2010

Answer: 4







Arrange the districts with the maximum total population in Rajasthan in descending order as per Census 2011 :

(1) Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner

(2) Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Nagaur

(3) Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner

(4) Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur

Answer: 2

Arrange the following districts of Rajasthan-_in correct order from East to West: Bundi B. Ajmer Udaipur D. Nagpur

(1) A, B, C, D

(2) B, A, C, D

(3) A, B, D, C

(4) A, C, B, D

Answer: 3

Identify the incorrect statement about the Government of India Act 1919.:

(1) The Government of India Act of 1919 came into force in 1921.

(2) This Act is also known as the Morley Minto Reforms Act.

(3) Montagu was the Secretary of State for India and Lord Chelmsford was the Viceroy of India.

(4) This Act separated the Central and Provincial subjects.

Answer: 4

The tenure of the Central Information Commissioner is

(1) 5 years or 62 years of age

(2) 6 years or 65 years of age

(3) 3 years or 65 years of age

(4) 6 years or 62 years of age

Answer: 3

One of the following was not a salient feature of the Government of India Act, of 1935 :

(1) It marked the beginning of the Provincial Autonomy.

(2) The Act provided for an All India Federation. ·

(3) It abolished Diarchy at the Provincial level and introduced it at the Centre.

(4) Residuary subjects were allocated to Provincial Legislatures

Answer: 4

The procedure of Impeachment of the President of India is

(1) Judicial Procedure

(2) Quasi Judicial Procedure

(3) Legislative Procedure

(4) Executive Procedure

Answer: 2

Before the appointment of Shri Kalyan. Singh as the Governor of Rajasthan who among the following was the Acting Governor of the State?

(1) O.P. Kohli

(2) Ram Naresh Yadav

(3) Ram Naik

(4) Margaret Alva

Answer: 3

Which one of the following statements is true about Anuprati Yojana?

(1) It is a scheme to give financial help to Scheduled Caste girls for marriage.

(2) It is a scheme to give coaching for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.

(3) It is a scheme to give financial help to orphan children of Scheduled Caste.

(4) It is a scheme to give financial assistance to. school-going children of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

Answer: 2

The inflation rate based on the consumer price index increases if

(1) the Bank rate is decreased

(2) the Reverse repo rate is decreased

(3) the Statutory Liquidity ratio is increased

(4) the Repo rate is increased

Answer: 1

As per the Human Development Report 2015, consider the following statements: India ranks 130 out of 188 countries. HDI is based on the indices for life expectancy, education and PCI. In comparison to other nations in the BRICS, India has the lowest rank.

Which of the· statements given above is/are correct?

(1) A and B only

(2) B and C only

(3) B only

(4) A, B and C

Answer: 4

The Nodal Agency for the generation of energy from non-conventional energy sources in Rajasthan is

(1) Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd.

(2) State Ministry of New Renewable Energy

(3) Centre for New and Renewable Energy Sources.

(4) None of these

Answer: 1

One of the following is not the objective of Chief Minister Shubh Laxmi Yojana in Rajasthan

(1) To promote the birth of girl child

(2) To prevent child marriage

(3) To encourage registration of girl childbirth

(4) To help pregnant girls

Answer: 4

