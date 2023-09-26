RPSC RAS Exam centres 2023: Check State Wise Centres, Districts, Code, and Location

RPSC RAS Exam Centre List 2023: The RPSC RAS exam centre list for the prelims exam has been announced by the commission. Check the exam districts list about the RPSC RAS exam centre here.

RPSC RAS Exam Centres 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to conduct the RPSC RAS prelims exam on October 1, 2023. The RPSC RAS prelims exams for 905 posts will be conducted in 34 cities of Rajasthan. Candidates can download the RPSC RAS exam centre list name after logging into their account using the credentials SSOID/Username and password in the online exam centre trace portal selection of the website.

The RPSC RAS admit card is expected to be released three days prior to the prelim exam date. In addition to this, the commission activated the RPSC online exam centre city intimation link on September 24. Scroll down the article to get complete details on the RPSC RAS exam centre list for the prelims exam, along with the important facts about the prelims exam.

RPSC RAS Exam Centre 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table shared below to know the major highlights of the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Centre 2023.

Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC RAS Exam 2023 RPSC RAS Vacancy 905 Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Eligibility Graduate, 21 years RPSC RAS Exam Centre 2023 34 cities RPSC RAS Exam Dates 2023 October 1, 2023

RPSC RAS Exam centres 2023

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS exam centres across various districts in Rajasthan. The actual RPSC RAS prelims exam centres with a specific district will be informed to all the registered candidates through the valid admit card only. The RAS admit card will be available to download three days prior to the prelim exam. Here is the list of cities designated in the RPSC RAS exam centres for the prelims are shared below.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Centres 2023 Alwar Madhopur Ajmer Jaipur Baran Sikar Banswara Nagaur Bhilwara Jodhpur Barmer Jaisalmer Bundi Jalor Bikaner Sirohi Bharatpur Pali Chum Tonk Chittorgarh Rajsamand Dhaulpur Udaipur Dausa Kota Dungarpur Jhalawar Ganganagar Pratapgarh Hanumangarh Karauli Jhunjhunu Sawai

To check your RPSC RAS examination city click here

RPSC RAS Exam centres 2023 Important Facts

Here are certain important facts associated with the RPSC RAS exam centre list shared below for the reference of the candidates.

The RPSC RAS exam centre PDF comprises the list of the districts where the RAS prelims exam will be conducted.

The actual location, city, and address will be mentioned in all registered candidates' respective admit cards.

The commission will not be responsible for any losses or other issues related to the RAS exam centre.

Candidates must bear the transportation and other expenses when travelling to the exam centre.

It is mandatory to carry all the necessary documents with the hall ticket to the exam centre.

How to Download RPSC RAS Prelims Exam centres 2023

Candidates can check the RPSC RAS exam centre online through SSO in the new application portal of the official website. Follow the steps shared below to download the RPSC RAS exam centre list without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “RPSC Online Exam Centre Trace Portal Selection” link.

Step 3: Click the “New Application Portal (through SSOID)” link.

Step 4: Now, enter SSOID/Username and password and click the login button.

Step 5: The RPSC RAS exam centre list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the exam centre PDF for future use.

RPSC RAS Exam Centres 2023: Important Guidelines

There are certain guidelines to be followed by the candidates before going to the RPSC RAS exam centre. This will help them to maintain the decorum and discipline on the exam day.

Candidates must ensure that they possess an admit card before arriving at the RPSC RAS exam centre. In case they fail to take the admit card, then they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall..

Candidates are required to carry valid ID cards like Aadhar Cards, Driving licenses, PAN cards, Passports, etc., with the admit card for identification to enter the exam hall.

Candidates should arrive at least 60-65 minutes before reporting to the RAS prelims exam centre to avoid any last-minute hassles. They should keep in mind that they will not be permitted to enter the exam centre if they arrive later than 10 minutes after the exam begins.

Candidates must not carry any prohibited items, like calculators, books, electronic devices, etc., to the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to check the examination centre location and route 1 day prior to the examination to avoid any last-minute hustle.

