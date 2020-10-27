RPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 33 Yoga & Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Posts, Apply from 5 Nov

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Post. All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 33 Vacancies have been notified for the post of Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari. Candidates holding Bachelor Degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences from a University established by law in India and Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture are eligible to apply. The online applications for RPSC Recruitment 2020 will be started from 5 November to 24 November. Check application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 24 November 2020

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari - 33 Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor Degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences from a University established by law in India and Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture are eligible to apply.

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 20 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download RPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active from 5 November

Official Website

Selection Criteria for RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification and interview.

How to apply for RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply from 5 November to 24 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of finally submitted online application for future reference.

RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Application Fee