RPSC Recruitment 2022 for 9760 Sr Teacher Posts, Apply Online for Grade 2 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC is hiring 9760 Sr Teacher Posts: Check Important Dates, Exam Details, Notification, How to Apply Here.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for 9760 vacancies for the post of 2nd Grade Teacher or Senior Teacher Posts. It will start the online recruitment driver on 11 April 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The vacancies are available for English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science, Social Studies, Punjabi and Urdu Teachers.

Those who have completed their graduation in concerned and Degree or Diploma can easily apply for RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022. It is to be noted that the age of the eligible teachers should not be more than 40 years.

Candidates who will submit their applications successfully will be called for a written exam. RPSC Sr Teacher Exam will be of 500 Marks.