RPSC School Lecturer Exam Date 2022 (Out) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in,Download Schedule For Group A/B/C/D/E Posts

Rajasthan PSC has released the Exam Schedule for School Lecturer (School Edu.) on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Schedule 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Exam Dates and Time for School Lecturer (School Edu.) 2022 for various groups. Commission will be conducting the School Lecturer Exam from 11 to 21 October 2022. Candidates applied for the School Lecturer (School Edu.) 2022 posts can download the RPSC School Lecturer Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

However, you can download the RPSC School Lecturer Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the exam for General Awareness and General Studies for Group A posts will be held 11/12/14 October 2022. Exam for Group B posts will be conducted on 15/16 October 2022.

Exam for School Lecturer (School Edu.) 2022 Group C posts is scheduled on 17/18/19/20 October 2022. Exam for (General Studies -Coach) for Group D Posts will be held on 20 October 2022 whereas Exam for Group E posts will be conducted on 21 October 2022.

Exam for RPSC School Lecturer Exam Schedule 2022 will be conducted at district headquarters including Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Alwar and ShriGanganagar.

