RPSC SO Model Answer Key 2021-22 Released for Statistical Officer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Your Objection

RPSC has released the Model Answer Key for the Statistical Officer post on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to raise objections.

RPSC SO Model Answer Key 2021-22 : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Statistical Officer on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the written exam for Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 post can download model answer key through the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The PDF of the Statistical Officer Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) is available on the official website. You can download the RPSC SO Model Answer Key 2021-22 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC SO Model Answer Key 2021-22 Check Steps

Visit Rajasthan Public Service Commission official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to the News Section available on the home page. Click on the link‘-Press Note Regarding Online Objections On Answer Key For Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Model Answer Key and Notification in a new window. You can download and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the written exam for the Statistical Officer post on the 18 December 2021. All those candidates appeared in the written exam can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key available on the official website.

In a bid to raise the objections, candidates will have to visit on the official website and provide the login credentials on the SSO Portal/Recruitment Portal. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 for each questions for which they are interested to raise their objections. You can raise your objections from 02 to 04 April 2022 with the Standard and Authentic books/materials in support of your point.