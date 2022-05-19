RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 417 Vacancies @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RPSC has invited online application for the 417 Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) post on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check how to download How to Apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022 link, steps application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the post of Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 417 vacancies are available in various disciplines including Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Social Science, Maths and Science. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022 from 23 May to 21 June 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate or equivalent examination with the concerned subject with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022.



Notification Details for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Advt No? 05/Exam/VA/Sanskrit Education/RPSC/EP-I/2022-23

Date: 18.05.2022

Important Dates for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Commencement of Submission of Application: 23 May 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 June 2022

Vacancy Details for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Disciplines wise Sr. Teacher Posts

Sanskrit-91

Hindi-56

English-21

Social Science-120

Maths-47

Science-82

How to Apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Visit to official website of RPSC https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and Click on 'Apply Online'

You can also go to https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and Login.

Then fill 'One Time Registration (OTR)' available on the Recruitment Portal

After OTR, add your details

Now Pay Application Fee

Last date to apply online is 21 June 2022.

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

For Sr. Teacher Posts

Sanskrit- Shastri or an equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination with Sanskrit medium, and Shiksha Shastri/ Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.

Hindi/English/Maths-Graduate or equivalent examination with the concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.

Science-Graduate or equivalent examination with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects :- Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.

Social Science-Graduate or equivalent examination with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects:– History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Age Limit (As on 01-07-2022) for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Minimum 18 Yrs and Maximum 40 Yrs.

Relaxation in Upper age limit as per government norms.



RPSC Sr Teacher 2022 Selection Process

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a competitive exam which will be objective type mode.