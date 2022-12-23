[Official] RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Region & Category-wise Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Group D cutoff score on December 22, 2022 along with the result declaration. Based on the RRB Group D cutoff, the examination authority has selected candidates for appearing next round of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D cutoff 2022 has been released category-wise separately for each RRB zones.
RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: How many RRBs have released the Group D Cutoff
A total 10 RRBs have released the RRB Group D Cutoff score. However, RRB Group D result has been declared for 11 RRB. The RRB zone which has been declared the Group D cutoff score are Allahabad, Ajmer, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Patna, Ranchi, Chennai, and Guwahati.
RRB Group D cutoff score 2022 has been released in both form overall marks and normalized marks which are obtained by candidates in the exam. Among all, RRB Allahabad has the highest score RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. RRB Allahabad Group D cutoff score for open category candidates is 98.00447. RRB Patna has 97.95, the second-highest RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. While RRB Bhubaneswar and RRB Ranchi have 96.96366 and 96.88 RRB Group D cutoff scores respectively.
RRB Group D Cut off 2022: What is the Minimum Marks Required to Pass?
RRB Group D Cut off 2022 has been announced along with the result. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the RRB Group D cut-off have been selected for the subsequent rounds of the selection process. RRB Group D cut-off 2022 has been calculated based on the percentile-based normalisation. This process is adopted by the examination authority to equate the difficulty level of questions asked in different examination slots. Candidates can check the table below for the minimum marks required to qualify for the RRB Group D exam.
How to Check RRB Group D 2022 Cut off: Stepwise Procedure
Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download RRB Group D 2022 Cut off. The examination authority has released the cutoff score along with the declaration of the result. The steps to check the RRB Group D cutoff are given below:
Step 1: Visit the official websites of the respective RRBs from where candidates have applied
Step 2: Click on the link 'RRB Group D cutoff 2022'
Step 3: RRB Group D cutoff list will open in PDF format
Step 4: Check the cutoff as per your category
Step 5: Download the cutoff marks for future reference
RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Determining Factors
The following factors determine the RRB Group D Cut Off.
- Number of test takers who appeared for the RRB Group D exam: As the number of test taker is nearly 1.1 crore, therefore, RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 is expected to be higher as compared to the previous year
- Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the cutoff score. If questions are difficult cutoff score will be low, and vice versa if questions are easy the cut-off score is higher
- Number of vacancies: The vacancy is another factor that impacts the determining cutoff score.
- Category-based Cut off fixed by the Indian Railways Authority: Though the category-wise minimum qualifying marks are fixed by the examination authority yet the selection of candidates for PET rounds will be based on the merit list
- The RRB Group D exam difficulty level as the exam is conducted on multiple days in multiple shifts
RRB Group D 2022 Cut Off: Category Post and Region Wise
The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022 for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.
RRB Group-D Cut-Off 2022 along with the result was released on December 22. Railway Group D 2022 cut-off is mentioned below. RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022 was released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) for candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates equal to three times the vacancies have been shortlisted for the PET. RRB Group-D Cut-Off table for Regions is mentioned below.
RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Region-wise RRB Group D Cut-Off
CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts): Normalized cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET):
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Allahabad:
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
98.00447
|
96.30549
|
91.76955
|
83.33706
|
93.41966
|
Normalised Marks
|
66.48579
|
59.93657
|
48.83271
|
35.55405
|
52.35827
|
Ex-SM
|
86.61691
|
78.45995
|
--
|
--
|
79.70736
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.15225
|
31.57598
|
--
|
--
|
31.57598
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ajmer:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ajmer
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
97.45229
|
95.16873
|
88.14747
|
91.39524
|
91.36657
|
Normalised Marks
|
68.32994
|
61.66614
|
48.76577
|
54.08034
|
54.02575
|
Ex-SM
|
81.78425
|
70.8054
|
88.59409
|
84.40016
|
71.21144
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.11113
|
30.02906
|
49.47681
|
43.33901
|
30.43849
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Kolkata:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Kolkata
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
96.62203
|
94.88499
|
85.45969
|
83.76549
|
90.67148
|
Normalised Marks
|
69.60526
|
65.89208
|
50.46005
|
48.28362
|
58.42711
|
Ex-SM
|
75.89393
|
63.64558
|
--
|
66.30072
|
64.71957
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.00777
|
30.01119
|
--
|
31.98892
|
30.85707
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ahmedabad:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ahmedabad
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
97.09
|
94.86
|
89.56
|
86.92
|
88.72
|
Normalised Marks
|
62.67
|
58.43
|
51.66
|
49.18
|
50.81
|
Ex-SM
|
75.34
|
59.69
|
89.39
|
82.19
|
78.6
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.35
|
30.34
|
51.48
|
45.21
|
42.49
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhubaneswar:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhubaneswar
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
96.96366
|
93.57418
|
88.017
|
84.33973
|
88.26087
|
Normalised Marks
|
66.4981
|
58.36622
|
48.77533
|
44.13481
|
49.13464
|
Ex-SM
|
80.74159
|
70.87433
|
--
|
74.61424
|
72.25788
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.18912
|
30.63973
|
--
|
33.71859
|
31.78484
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhopal:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhopal
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
96.64
|
93.44
|
79.24
|
83.62
|
87.05
|
Normalised Marks
|
65.87
|
58.53
|
40
|
44.84
|
49.33
|
Ex-SM
|
80.23
|
69.02
|
--
|
69.37
|
68.38
|
Normalised Marks
|
41
|
30.84
|
31.16
|
30.4
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Patna:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Patna
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
97.95
|
96.47
|
91.64
|
85.66
|
90.31
|
Normalised Marks
|
66.2
|
61.88
|
52.45
|
43.35
|
50.12
|
Ex-SM
|
82.92
|
73.58
|
90.09
|
--
|
78.29
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.08
|
30.05
|
49.73
|
--
|
34.83
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ranchi:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ranchi
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
96.8
|
93.76
|
87.12
|
81.15
|
87.38
|
Normalised Marks
|
70.64
|
64.64
|
53.97
|
46.95
|
54.29
|
Ex-SM
|
74.81
|
64.54
|
92.74
|
--
|
64.77
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.26
|
30.99
|
62.93
|
--
|
31.3
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Chennai:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Chennai
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
94.06
|
90.84
|
77.91
|
81.4
|
86.46
|
Normalised Marks
|
60.95
|
55.65
|
40
|
43.58
|
49.89
|
Ex-SM
|
78.05
|
66.31
|
--
|
--
|
68.56
|
Normalised Marks
|
40.12
|
30.64
|
--
|
--
|
32.32
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Guwahati:
|
RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Guwahati
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ST
|
SC
|
Open
|
96.88
|
92.77
|
85.94
|
83.32
|
91.08
|
Normalised Marks
|
60.31
|
50.23
|
40.03
|
36.9
|
47.47
|
Ex-SM
|
88.56
|
86.81
|
--
|
86.64
|
84.22
|
Normalised Marks
|
43.37
|
41.19
|
--
|
40.96
|
37.96