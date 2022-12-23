[Official] RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Region & Category-wise Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Get here expected Railway Group D Zone, Region & Category-wise Cut Off Marks, previous year cut off marks like 2018.

RRB Group D Cut-Off Marks 2022

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Group D cutoff score on December 22, 2022 along with the result declaration. Based on the RRB Group D cutoff, the examination authority has selected candidates for appearing next round of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D cutoff 2022 has been released category-wise separately for each RRB zones. 

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: How many RRBs have released the Group D Cutoff

A total 10 RRBs have released the RRB Group D Cutoff score. However, RRB Group D result has been declared for 11 RRB. The RRB zone which has been declared the Group D cutoff score are  Allahabad, Ajmer, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Patna, Ranchi, Chennai, and Guwahati. 

RRB Group D cutoff score 2022 has been released in both form overall marks and normalized marks which are obtained by candidates in the exam. Among all, RRB Allahabad has the highest score RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. RRB Allahabad Group D cutoff score for open category candidates is 98.00447. RRB Patna has  97.95, the second-highest RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. While RRB Bhubaneswar and RRB Ranchi have 96.96366 and 96.88 RRB Group D cutoff scores respectively. 

RRB Group D Cut off 2022:  What is the Minimum Marks Required to Pass? 

RRB Group D Cut off 2022 has been announced along with the result. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the RRB Group D cut-off have been selected for the subsequent rounds of the selection process. RRB Group D cut-off 2022 has been calculated based on the percentile-based normalisation. This process is adopted by the examination authority to equate the difficulty level of questions asked in different examination slots. Candidates can check the table below for the minimum marks required to qualify for the RRB Group D exam. 

How to Check RRB Group D 2022 Cut off: Stepwise Procedure

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download  RRB Group D 2022 Cut off. The examination authority has released the cutoff score along with the declaration of the result. The steps to check the RRB Group D cutoff are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the respective RRBs from where candidates have applied

Step 2: Click on the link 'RRB Group D cutoff 2022'

Step 3: RRB Group D cutoff list will open in PDF format  

Step 4: Check the cutoff as per your category

Step 5: Download the cutoff marks for future reference

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Determining Factors

The following factors determine the RRB Group D Cut Off. 

    1. Number of test takers who appeared for the RRB Group D exam: As the number of test taker is nearly 1.1 crore, therefore, RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 is expected to be higher as compared to the previous year
    2. Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the cutoff score. If questions are difficult cutoff score will be low, and vice versa if questions are easy the cut-off score is higher
  • Number of vacancies: The vacancy is another factor that impacts the determining cutoff score. 
  1. Category-based Cut off fixed by the Indian Railways Authority: Though the category-wise minimum qualifying marks are fixed by the examination authority yet the selection of candidates for PET rounds will be based on the merit list
  2. The RRB Group D exam difficulty level as the exam is conducted on multiple days in multiple shifts

RRB Group D 2022 Cut Off: Category Post and Region Wise 

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022 for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. 

RRB Group-D Cut-Off 2022 along with the result was released on December 22.  Railway Group D 2022 cut-off is mentioned below. RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022 was released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) for candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates equal to three times the vacancies have been shortlisted for the PET.  RRB Group-D Cut-Off table for Regions is mentioned below.

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Region-wise RRB Group D Cut-Off 

CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts): Normalized cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET): 

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Allahabad:

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

98.00447

96.30549

91.76955

83.33706

93.41966

Normalised Marks

66.48579

59.93657

48.83271

35.55405

52.35827

Ex-SM

86.61691

78.45995

--

--

79.70736

Normalised Marks

40.15225

31.57598

--

--

31.57598

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ajmer:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ajmer

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

97.45229

95.16873

88.14747

91.39524

91.36657

Normalised Marks

68.32994

61.66614

48.76577

54.08034

54.02575

Ex-SM

81.78425

70.8054

88.59409

84.40016

71.21144

Normalised Marks

40.11113

30.02906

49.47681

43.33901

30.43849

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Kolkata:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Kolkata

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

96.62203

94.88499

85.45969

83.76549

90.67148

Normalised Marks

69.60526

65.89208

50.46005

48.28362

58.42711

Ex-SM

75.89393

63.64558

--

66.30072

64.71957

Normalised Marks

40.00777

30.01119

--

31.98892

30.85707

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ahmedabad:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ahmedabad

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

97.09

94.86

89.56

86.92

88.72

Normalised Marks

62.67

58.43

51.66

49.18

50.81

Ex-SM

75.34

59.69

89.39

82.19

78.6

Normalised Marks

40.35

30.34

51.48

45.21

42.49

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhubaneswar:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhubaneswar

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

96.96366

93.57418

88.017

84.33973

88.26087

Normalised Marks

66.4981

58.36622

48.77533

44.13481

49.13464

Ex-SM

80.74159

70.87433

--

74.61424

72.25788

Normalised Marks

40.18912

30.63973

--

33.71859

31.78484

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhopal:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhopal

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

96.64

93.44

79.24

83.62

87.05

Normalised Marks

65.87

58.53

40

44.84

49.33

Ex-SM

80.23

69.02

--

69.37

68.38

Normalised Marks

41

30.84

  

31.16

30.4

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Patna:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Patna

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

97.95

96.47

91.64

85.66

90.31

Normalised Marks

66.2

61.88

52.45

43.35

50.12

Ex-SM

82.92

73.58

90.09

--

78.29

Normalised Marks

40.08

30.05

49.73

--

34.83

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ranchi:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ranchi

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

96.8

93.76

87.12

81.15

87.38

Normalised Marks

70.64

64.64

53.97

46.95

54.29

Ex-SM

74.81

64.54

92.74

--

64.77

Normalised Marks

40.26

30.99

62.93

--

31.3

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Chennai:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Chennai

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

94.06

90.84

77.91

81.4

86.46

Normalised Marks

60.95

55.65

40

43.58

49.89

Ex-SM

78.05

66.31

--

--

68.56

Normalised Marks

40.12

30.64

--

--

32.32

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Guwahati:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Guwahati

Category

UR

OBC

EWS

ST

SC

Open

96.88

92.77

85.94

83.32

91.08

Normalised Marks

60.31

50.23

40.03

36.9

47.47

Ex-SM

88.56

86.81

--

86.64

84.22

Normalised Marks

43.37

41.19

--

40.96

37.96

 

