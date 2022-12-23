[Official] RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Region & Category-wise Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022: Get here expected Railway Group D Zone, Region & Category-wise Cut Off Marks, previous year cut off marks like 2018.

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Group D cutoff score on December 22, 2022 along with the result declaration. Based on the RRB Group D cutoff, the examination authority has selected candidates for appearing next round of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D cutoff 2022 has been released category-wise separately for each RRB zones.

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: How many RRBs have released the Group D Cutoff

A total 10 RRBs have released the RRB Group D Cutoff score. However, RRB Group D result has been declared for 11 RRB. The RRB zone which has been declared the Group D cutoff score are Allahabad, Ajmer, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Patna, Ranchi, Chennai, and Guwahati.

RRB Group D cutoff score 2022 has been released in both form overall marks and normalized marks which are obtained by candidates in the exam. Among all, RRB Allahabad has the highest score RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. RRB Allahabad Group D cutoff score for open category candidates is 98.00447. RRB Patna has 97.95, the second-highest RRB Group D cutoff score for open-category candidates. While RRB Bhubaneswar and RRB Ranchi have 96.96366 and 96.88 RRB Group D cutoff scores respectively.

RRB Group D Cut off 2022: What is the Minimum Marks Required to Pass?

RRB Group D Cut off 2022 has been announced along with the result. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the RRB Group D cut-off have been selected for the subsequent rounds of the selection process. RRB Group D cut-off 2022 has been calculated based on the percentile-based normalisation. This process is adopted by the examination authority to equate the difficulty level of questions asked in different examination slots. Candidates can check the table below for the minimum marks required to qualify for the RRB Group D exam.

How to Check RRB Group D 2022 Cut off: Stepwise Procedure

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download RRB Group D 2022 Cut off. The examination authority has released the cutoff score along with the declaration of the result. The steps to check the RRB Group D cutoff are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the respective RRBs from where candidates have applied

Step 2: Click on the link 'RRB Group D cutoff 2022'

Step 3: RRB Group D cutoff list will open in PDF format

Step 4: Check the cutoff as per your category

Step 5: Download the cutoff marks for future reference

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Determining Factors

The following factors determine the RRB Group D Cut Off.

Number of test takers who appeared for the RRB Group D exam: As the number of test taker is nearly 1.1 crore, therefore, RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 is expected to be higher as compared to the previous year Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the cutoff score. If questions are difficult cutoff score will be low, and vice versa if questions are easy the cut-off score is higher

Number of vacancies: The vacancy is another factor that impacts the determining cutoff score.

Category-based Cut off fixed by the Indian Railways Authority: Though the category-wise minimum qualifying marks are fixed by the examination authority yet the selection of candidates for PET rounds will be based on the merit list The RRB Group D exam difficulty level as the exam is conducted on multiple days in multiple shifts

RRB Group D 2022 Cut Off: Category Post and Region Wise

The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022 for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

RRB Group-D Cut-Off 2022 along with the result was released on December 22. Railway Group D 2022 cut-off is mentioned below. RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022 was released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) for candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates equal to three times the vacancies have been shortlisted for the PET. RRB Group-D Cut-Off table for Regions is mentioned below.

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2022: Region-wise RRB Group D Cut-Off

CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts): Normalized cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Allahabad:

Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 98.00447 96.30549 91.76955 83.33706 93.41966 Normalised Marks 66.48579 59.93657 48.83271 35.55405 52.35827 Ex-SM 86.61691 78.45995 -- -- 79.70736 Normalised Marks 40.15225 31.57598 -- -- 31.57598

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ajmer:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ajmer Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 97.45229 95.16873 88.14747 91.39524 91.36657 Normalised Marks 68.32994 61.66614 48.76577 54.08034 54.02575 Ex-SM 81.78425 70.8054 88.59409 84.40016 71.21144 Normalised Marks 40.11113 30.02906 49.47681 43.33901 30.43849

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Kolkata:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Kolkata Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 96.62203 94.88499 85.45969 83.76549 90.67148 Normalised Marks 69.60526 65.89208 50.46005 48.28362 58.42711 Ex-SM 75.89393 63.64558 -- 66.30072 64.71957 Normalised Marks 40.00777 30.01119 -- 31.98892 30.85707

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ahmedabad:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ahmedabad Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 97.09 94.86 89.56 86.92 88.72 Normalised Marks 62.67 58.43 51.66 49.18 50.81 Ex-SM 75.34 59.69 89.39 82.19 78.6 Normalised Marks 40.35 30.34 51.48 45.21 42.49

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhubaneswar:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhubaneswar Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 96.96366 93.57418 88.017 84.33973 88.26087 Normalised Marks 66.4981 58.36622 48.77533 44.13481 49.13464 Ex-SM 80.74159 70.87433 -- 74.61424 72.25788 Normalised Marks 40.18912 30.63973 -- 33.71859 31.78484

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhopal:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Bhopal Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 96.64 93.44 79.24 83.62 87.05 Normalised Marks 65.87 58.53 40 44.84 49.33 Ex-SM 80.23 69.02 -- 69.37 68.38 Normalised Marks 41 30.84 31.16 30.4

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Patna:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Patna Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 97.95 96.47 91.64 85.66 90.31 Normalised Marks 66.2 61.88 52.45 43.35 50.12 Ex-SM 82.92 73.58 90.09 -- 78.29 Normalised Marks 40.08 30.05 49.73 -- 34.83

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ranchi:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Ranchi Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 96.8 93.76 87.12 81.15 87.38 Normalised Marks 70.64 64.64 53.97 46.95 54.29 Ex-SM 74.81 64.54 92.74 -- 64.77 Normalised Marks 40.26 30.99 62.93 -- 31.3

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Chennai:

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Chennai Category UR OBC EWS ST SC Open 94.06 90.84 77.91 81.4 86.46 Normalised Marks 60.95 55.65 40 43.58 49.89 Ex-SM 78.05 66.31 -- -- 68.56 Normalised Marks 40.12 30.64 -- -- 32.32

RRB Group D Cut Off 2022- Guwahati: