RRB MI CEN 03/2019 Dates Out, Check RRB MI Admit Card 2020 Expected Date, Exam Pattern, Vacancies & Details Here

RRB MI CEN 03/2019 Dates: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB is all set to conduct the RRB MI Recruitment 2020 Exam Against the Advt. no. CEN 03/2019 Dates from 15 December onwards. On 30 December, The Railway Recruitment Board had released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Railway MI Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 CBT Exam.

According to the notice, RRB, RRB MI CEN 03/2019 Exam is scheduled to be held tentatively between 15 December 2020 and 23 December 2020 across country duly observing COVID-19 guidelines. The RRB MI CEN 03/2019 Admit Card to be released within 4 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of RRB for the latest updates.

The link for viewing the Exam City &Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course i.e. 10 days prior to the start of the exam.

The scrutiny of applications was completed and application status link was provided for candidates from 15 October 2020 at 10.00 hrs to 20 October 2020 @ 23.59 hrs to view the status of their applications.

Download RRB MI CEN 03/2019 Exam Date

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 1663 vacancies of Ministerial & Isolated Categories for the post of Steno, Jr Translator & Chief Law Asst, Finger Print Examiner, Head Cook, Asst. Mistress (Junior School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Asst/ School, PTI English Medium (Male), TGT Teacher Social Science (Female) and others in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. More than 1 Lakh candidates applied for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019-20.

RRB MI 2020 Admit Card 2020

The link for downloading RRB MI 2020 Admit Card 2020 will be active 2-3 week prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates will be able to download their admit cards directly through this article, once released.

RRB Regional Official Website RRB MI 2020 Zone Wise Admit Card Link Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB MI 2020 Categories Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB MI 2020 Categories Exam will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions covering the subjects of Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics and General Science. The question paper will be of objective multiple-choice type. There will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers.