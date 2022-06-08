RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 for CBT 2 (Out): Download 2, 3, 5 01/2019 Call Letter Here

Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 for 2, 3, 5 on official websites. Candidates can download here.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 for Computer Based Test (CBT) has been released by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on RRB Bhopal and RRB Patna. Those candidates who cleared the RRB NTPC CBT 1 and are appearing in RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 on 12 June 2022 can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022. Those who are appearing in the 2nd Phase of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) on 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 June 2022 can download their respective admit card before 4 days of the exam through the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card provide below:

Such candidates can also check their exam date and exam city details from the official website through the link given above. A candidate is scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB.

The candidates can check the zone-wise exams scheduled through the table below:

Pay Level RRB Zone RRB NTPC 2 Exam Date RRB NTPC 2 Admit Card Date 5 RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Ranchi and RRB Secunderabad 12 June 2022 08 June 2022 2 13 June 2022 09 June 2022 3 14 June 2022 10 June 2022 5 RRB Ajmer, RRB Bhopal, RRB Chennai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Patna, RRB Bengaluru, RRB Jammu-Srinagar, RRB Kolkata, RRB Siliguri, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Allahabad, RRB Malda and RRB Thiruvananthapuram 15 June 2022 11 June 2022 2 16 June 2022 12 June 2022 3 17 June 2022 13 June 2022

Steps to Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to RRB Zonal Website For ex - RRB Bhopal i.e. rrbbhopal.gov.in Click on 'Link for downloading E-call letter for NTPC CBT-2 for pay level 2,3 & 5' Provide your details Download RRB NTPC 2 Admit Card 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022

The board will prepare a list of shortlisted candidates in a PDF format along with RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut-off. The same will be uploaded on the official websites of RRBs.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Selection Process

RRB NTPC CBT 1 RRB NTPC CBT 2 RRB NTPC CBAT/TST (as applicable RRB NTPC DV as per their merit and options

RRB NTPC Notification 2022 was published for 35281 vacancies of NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) such as Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Trains Clerk, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Assistant, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.