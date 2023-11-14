RRC ECR Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 1832 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

RRC ECR Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway (RRC ECR) has invited online application for the Apprentice posts on its official website. A total of 1832 posts are to be filled for the Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in the various trades. Interested and eligible candidates having requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply on or before December 09, 2023.
These positions are available in the different Divisions/ Units under the East Central Railway including Plant Depot/ Mughalsarai, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut, Dhanbad division, Mughalsarai division, Samastipur division and others.
You can check all the details regarding the RRC ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
RRC ECR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Last date for submission of online application is December 9, 2023.
RRC ECR Apprentice Jobs 2023: Overview
|Organization
|East Central Railway (RRC ECR)
|Post Name
|Apprentice
|Vacancies
|1832
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Last Date for Online Application
|December 9, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|15 to 24 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://actappt.rrcecr.in
RRC ECR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|Danapur Division
|675
|Dhanbad Division
|156
|Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division
|518
|Sonpur Division
|47
|Samastipur Division
|81
|Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
|135
|Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut
|110
|Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur
|110
RRC ECR Apprentice Jobs 2023: Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
Educational Qualifications For RRC ECR Posts 2023
The candidate should have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).
You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
RRC ECR Recruitment 2023: Age as of 01.01.2023.
The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years. The upper age limit is relaxable for the specified categories as mentioned in the notification.
RRC ECR Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For RRC ECR Recruitment 2023?
You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.
- Step I: Visit to the official website-www.rrcecr.gov.in.
- Step 2: Log on to official website of RRC (ECR) to the link given on home page.
- Step 3: You will have to fill up the Personal details/Bio-data etc. carefully.
- Step 4: Candidates should be in possession of Aadhar Card. At the time of registration, candidates have to fill 12 digits Aadhar Card number.
- Step 5: Candidates are required to upload the legible scanned copy of the documents given in notification.
- Step 6: You are advised to take a printout of the online forms and keep it with them for future reference.