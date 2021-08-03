RRC NR GDCE Answer Key 2021 Out @rrcnr.org, Submit Objection before 8 Aug

GDCE Answer Key 2021 has been released by Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Region (NR) on the official website -rrcnr.org. Check Download Link Here

RRC NR GDCE Answer Key 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Region (NR) has released the answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) for various posts against GDCE. Candidates can download GDCE NR Answer Key from the official website -rrcnr.org.

RRC NR GDCE Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download GDCE Answer Key through the link below:

RRC NR GDCE Answer Key Download Link 2021

Candidates can also raise objection against any answer from 05 August to 08 August 2021.The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRC/NR.

How to Download RRC NR GDCE Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of RRC NR -rrcnr.org

Click on the link - ‘Click here to view Question Paper, Responses and Keys.’ given under 'Kind Attention:-01/2019/GDCE & 01/2020/GDCE. Notice on Viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising of Objections, if any to Questions/Options/Keys'.

Enter your application number and date of birth

Download Railway GDCE Answer Key 2021