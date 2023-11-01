RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 For Various Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Southern Railway has released job notification for 67 various posts in the Employment News (Oct 28-Nov 03) 2023. These positions are available under the Sports Quota drive in various sports disciplines. If you are interested in Sports and participate in various sports events at different levels then you have a golden chance to become part of Indian Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 27, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th/12th/Graduation with additional sports achievements as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: October 28, 2023
- Closing date of application: November 27, 2023
- Closing date and timing for residents of remote areas as mentioned in the notification: December 12, 2023.
Vacancy Details For RRC Southern Railway Jobs 2023:
- Level-4/5: 05 Posts
- Level-2/3: 16 Posts
- Level-1: 46 Posts
RRC Southern Railway Educational Qualification 2023
Level-1: 10th passed or ITI equivalent or NAC granted by NCVT
Level-2/3: 12 passed (+2 stage)
Level-4/5: Candidates should have Graduation.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification including additional acceptable Sports Achievements/Eligibility Norms norms for certain disciplines for the posts mentioned on the notification.
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023:
Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 25 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RRC Southern Railway Jobs 2023: Initial Pay in Rs.
|Level-1
|Rs. 18,000
|Level-2
|Rs. 19,000
|Level-3
|Rs. 21,000
|Level-4
|Rs. 25,000
|Level-5
|Rs. 29,000
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023?
You can follow these steps go apply for these posts.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website - www.rrccr.com/
- Step 2: Click on the link RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Candidates are required to log on to the RRC/CR website www.rrccr.com and fill up the personal details/Bio-data etc carefully to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: Candidates should be in possession of all the documents with them. Step
- 5: The candidate needs to log in with mobile no. and then fill in the OTP received on the said mobile no.
- Step 6: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 7 Candidates are advised to take printout of their application which is required to be produced at the time of Selection Trial.