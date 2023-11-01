RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 For Various Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Southern Railway has released job notification for 67 various posts on its official website. Check notification pdf and others.

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Southern Railway has released job notification for 67 various posts in the Employment News (Oct 28-Nov 03) 2023. These positions are available under the Sports Quota drive in various sports disciplines. If you are interested in Sports and participate in various sports events at different levels then you have a golden chance to become part of Indian Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 27, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th/12th/Graduation with additional sports achievements as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 28, 2023

Closing date of application: November 27, 2023

Closing date and timing for residents of remote areas as mentioned in the notification: December 12, 2023.



Vacancy Details For RRC Southern Railway Jobs 2023:

Level-4/5: 05 Posts

Level-2/3: 16 Posts

Level-1: 46 Posts

RRC Southern Railway Educational Qualification 2023

Level-1: 10th passed or ITI equivalent or NAC granted by NCVT

Level-2/3: 12 passed (+2 stage)

Level-4/5: Candidates should have Graduation.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification including additional acceptable Sports Achievements/Eligibility Norms norms for certain disciplines for the posts mentioned on the notification.



RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023:

Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

RRC Southern Railway Jobs 2023: Initial Pay in Rs.

Level-1 Rs. 18,000 Level-2 Rs. 19,000 Level-3 Rs. 21,000 Level-4 Rs. 25,000 Level-5 Rs. 29,000



RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply for RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023?

You can follow these steps go apply for these posts.