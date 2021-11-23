RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF, Cut-Off Here

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021 has been released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Download Link

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the selection list of the candidates qualified in Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021. Those candidates who have participated in the exam can download RSMSSB Result 2021 from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for interview round.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result Download Link

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Cut-Off Marks

General - 170.1498

SC - 146.753

ST - 134.8138

How to Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘Download’ Link given under ‘Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’

Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result PDF

Check the roll numbers of selected candidates