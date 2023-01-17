RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2023 (Released) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Raise Objection From 19 Jan

RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2023: has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board on its official website. Check PDF Link Below.

RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) published the answer key along with the master question paper of the Common Entrance Test (CET) Graduation Level for SET A, B, C and D on its official website i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who have attended the Rajasthan CET Exam on 07 and 08 January 2023 can download Rajasthan CET Answer Key and Rajasthan CET Question Paper 2022. They can match the answer with their response and calculate the probable result.

The candidates can check the given table in order to check the set-wise answer key and question paper of the exam.

RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2023: Check Objection Details

Students who have any objection, against the answer key, can raise the same through online mode. RSMSSB CET Objection can be submitted from 19 January 2023. The last date for submitting the objection is 21 January 2023. The objection should be based on standard and authentic books.



There will be charges of Rs. 100/- per objection. Students shall be required to pay the amount according to the number of raised objections. They can pay the fee by login into their SSO ID through e-mitra payment gateway.

RSMSSB CET Answer Key 2023: Check How to Download RSMSSB CET Answer Key ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the answer key link ‘CET (Graduation Level) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 131A’ or ‘CET (Graduation Level) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 131B’ or ‘CET (Graduation Level) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 131C’ or ‘CET (Graduation Level) 2022 : Primary Answer Key 131D’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB CET Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check the answers

Step 5: Take the print out for future use

RSMSSB CET Result 2023

The board will publish the selection list of the candidates after analysing the RSMSSB CET Objections. The result is expected in the month of February 2023.