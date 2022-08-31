RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Computer Anudeshak PDF, Cut Off, Final Answer Key

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 has been released on 31 August 2022 by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for the post of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. The board has prepared a list containing the roll numbers of shortlisted students for the next stage of recruitment. You can download RSMSSB Result for Jr Computer Instructor and Sr Computer Instructor by visiting the PDF link provided here.
The board has also uploaded the final answer key of the exam in order to maintain authenticity in result.
RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor Result PDF
RSMSSB Senior Computer Instructor Result PDF
Sr. Computer Instructor 2022 : Final Answer Key,(Paper-II)
Sr. Computer Instructor 2022 : Final Answer Key,(Paper-I)
Basic Computer Instructor 2022 : Final Answer Key,(Paper-II)
Basic Computer Instructor 2022 : Final Answer Key, (Paper-I)
Students can also check cut-off marks for both posts and steps to download the result below:
RSMSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks 2022
Non TSP Area
|Category
|Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks
|Senior Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks
|Gen
|Gen
|80
|102.0202
|Fem
|80
|102.0202
|WD
|80
|91.2458
|DV
|80
|85.8585
|EWS
|Gen
|80
|95.6229
|Fem
|80
|95.6229
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|-
|-
|OBC
|Gen
|80
|96.633
|Fem
|80
|95.9596
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|-
|-
|MBC
|Gen
|80
|80
|Fem
|80
|-
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|-
|-
|SC
|Gen
|70
|78.4511
|Fem
|70
|78.4511
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|70
|-
|ST
|Gen
|70
|73.4006
|Fem
|70
|73.4006
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|-
|-
For TSP Area
|Category
|Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks
|Senior Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks
|Gen
|Gen
|80
|87.2053
|Fem
|80
|87.2053
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|80
|-
|SC
|Gen
|70
|-
|Fem
|-
|-
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|-
|-
|ST
|Gen
|70
|-
|Fem
|-
|-
|WD
|-
|-
|DV
|-
|-
What is RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 ?
All the shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification Round. The details regarding RSMSSB Computer Instructor DV Details will be uploaded on the official website in due course.
How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will the result link 'Sr. Computer Instructor 2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification' or 'Basic Computer Instructor 2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification'
Step 3: Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor PDF
Step 4: Check Roll Number of selected candidates
The board has organized Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 2 on 18 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively. Sr Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held on 19 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM to 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively.