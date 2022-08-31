RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Computer Anudeshak PDF, Cut Off, Final Answer Key

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022: by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Roll Number PDF, Final Answer Key and Cut Off Here.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 has been released on 31 August 2022 by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for the post of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. The board has prepared a list containing the roll numbers of shortlisted students for the next stage of recruitment. You can download RSMSSB Result for Jr Computer Instructor and Sr Computer Instructor by visiting the PDF link provided here.

The board has also uploaded the final answer key of the exam in order to maintain authenticity in result.

Students can also check cut-off marks for both posts and steps to download the result below:

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks 2022

Non TSP Area

Category Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks Senior Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks Gen Gen 80 102.0202 Fem 80 102.0202 WD 80 91.2458 DV 80 85.8585 EWS Gen 80 95.6229 Fem 80 95.6229 WD - - DV - - OBC Gen 80 96.633 Fem 80 95.9596 WD - - DV - - MBC Gen 80 80 Fem 80 - WD - - DV - - SC Gen 70 78.4511 Fem 70 78.4511 WD - - DV 70 - ST Gen 70 73.4006 Fem 70 73.4006 WD - - DV - -

For TSP Area

Category Basic Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks Senior Computer Instructor Cut Off Marks Gen Gen 80 87.2053 Fem 80 87.2053 WD - - DV 80 - SC Gen 70 - Fem - - WD - - DV - - ST Gen 70 - Fem - - WD - - DV - -

What is RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 ?

All the shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification Round. The details regarding RSMSSB Computer Instructor DV Details will be uploaded on the official website in due course.

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will the result link 'Sr. Computer Instructor 2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification' or 'Basic Computer Instructor 2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification'

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor PDF

Step 4: Check Roll Number of selected candidates

The board has organized Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 2 on 18 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively. Sr Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held on 19 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM to 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively.