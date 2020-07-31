RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020: 195 Vacancies Notified for Rajasthan Para Medical, Application Starts from 6 Aug

Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of ECG Technician in the Para Medical Cadre. Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode.

Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will start on 6 August at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The online applications will be closed on 4 September 2020 for recruitment to the 195 ECG Technicians in TSP and Non- TSP Area. Out of 195 Vacancies, 177 Vacancies are reserved for TSP Area while 18 are reserved for TSP Area.

In this article, we have added all essential details for Rajasthan RSMSSB Para Medical Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, age limit, experience, pay scale and all other details.

Important Dates:

Commencing of online application submission: 6 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 4 September 2020

Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Posts - 195 Vacancies

Non-TSP - 177 Posts

TSP - 18 Posts

Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 12th with Science or Mathematics and holding 2 years of diploma from recognized Board or Institute are eligible for ECG Technician Recruitment. Candidate must also be registered in the Rajasthan Para Medical Council. Candidate should also have knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to be activated on 6 August

Official Website

How to apply for Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 6 August to 4 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Rajasthan RSMSSB ECG Technician Recruitment 2020 Application Fee