RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: 1092 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board RSMSSB has published the notification for 1092 Junior Engineer (JE) Posts. Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process, Application Process Here.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is looking to recruit 1092 Junior Engineer (JE) Posts. Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineers who hold Diploma or Degree are eligible to apply for the recruitment.

RSMSSB JE Online Application Link will be available on 21 January 2022. Interested engineers can apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 on or before 19 February 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates will be required to appear for a written exam which is expected in the month of May 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of RSMSSB JE Online Application - 21 January 2022

Last Date of RSMSSB JE Online Application - 19 February 2022

RSMSSB JE Exam Date - May 2022

RSMSSB JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 1098

Post Name Department Non-TSP TSP Total JE Civil (Degree) Public Work Department - PWD 390 32 422 JE Civil (Diploma) 61 5 66 JE Civil (Degree) सवायत्त शासन विभाग 143 2 145 JE Civil (Diploma) 36 - 36 JE Electrical (Degree) 44 - 44 JE Electrical (Diploma) 11 - 11 JE Civil (Diploma) Public Health Engineering Department - PHED 196 8 204 JE Civil (Degree) 96 5 101 JE Mechanical (Diploma) 37 - 37 JE Mechanical (Degree) 26 - 27 Total 1040 52 1092

RSMSSB JE Salary:

Rs. 33800/-

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Engineering or B.E/B.Tech

RSMSSB JE Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 ?

Online applications are invited on RSMSSB official website from 21 January 2022 to 19 February 2022.

Application Fee:

For General and creamy layer of OBC/ SBC Category Candidates: Rs. 450/- Rupees Only

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/ SBC Category Candidates: Rs. 350/- Rupees Only

For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: Rs. 250/- Rupees Only.

RSMSSB JE Notification Download