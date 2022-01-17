RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: 1092 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is looking to recruit 1092 Junior Engineer (JE) Posts. Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineers who hold Diploma or Degree are eligible to apply for the recruitment.
RSMSSB JE Online Application Link will be available on 21 January 2022. Interested engineers can apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 on or before 19 February 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The candidates will be required to appear for a written exam which is expected in the month of May 2022.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of RSMSSB JE Online Application - 21 January 2022
- Last Date of RSMSSB JE Online Application - 19 February 2022
- RSMSSB JE Exam Date - May 2022
RSMSSB JE Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer - 1098
|
Post Name
|
Department
|
Non-TSP
|
TSP
|
Total
|
JE Civil (Degree)
|
Public Work Department - PWD
|
390
|
32
|
422
|
JE Civil (Diploma)
|
61
|
5
|
66
|
JE Civil (Degree)
|
सवायत्त शासन विभाग
|
143
|
2
|
145
|
JE Civil (Diploma)
|
36
|
-
|
36
|
JE Electrical (Degree)
|
44
|
-
|
44
|JE Electrical (Diploma)
|
11
|
-
|
11
|
JE Civil (Diploma)
|
Public Health Engineering Department - PHED
|
196
|
8
|
204
|
JE Civil (Degree)
|96
|
5
|
101
|
JE Mechanical (Diploma)
|
37
|
-
|
37
|
JE Mechanical (Degree)
|26
|-
|27
|
Total
|1040
|52
|1092
RSMSSB JE Salary:
Rs. 33800/-
Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB JE Posts
Educational Qualification:
Diploma in Engineering or B.E/B.Tech
RSMSSB JE Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
How to Apply for RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 ?
Online applications are invited on RSMSSB official website from 21 January 2022 to 19 February 2022.
Application Fee:
- For General and creamy layer of OBC/ SBC Category Candidates: Rs. 450/- Rupees Only
- For Non-Creamy layer OBC/ SBC Category Candidates: Rs. 350/- Rupees Only
- For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: Rs. 250/- Rupees Only.
RSMSSB JE Notification Download