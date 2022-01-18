IBPS SO Result 2021 (Out): Download AFO Prelims CRP SPL XI Result @ibps.in

IBPS SO Result 2021 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Check Download Link, Steps to Download and Mains Exam Details.

IBPS SO Result 2021 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the link of the prelims exam for the post of Specialist Officer (SO), against CRP SPL-XI. IBPS SO Exam was conducted on 26 December 2021 and those who had participated in IBPS SO Prelims Exam can download IBPS SO Prelims Result through online mode by visiting the IBPS website - ibps.in. IBPS SO Result Link is also available just below:

It is to be noted that, the candidates can view their results from 18 January 2022 to 24 January 2022. They will be required to use Registration Number or Roll No and Password or Date of Birth.

How to Download IBPS SO Result 2021?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-XI’

Step 3: A new window will be opened where you are required to enter your login credentials under the dialog box

Step 4: Download IBPS SO Pre Result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result

IBPS SO Score Card 2021

The bank is expected to release the score of the exam of all candidates, who attended the exam, this week or next week on its website.

IBPS SO Main Exam 2021-22

IBPS SO Mains exam for the candidates qualified in the prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 30 January 2022. Such candidates are required to download IBPS SO Main Admit Card which is expected soon on the official website.

Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for the interview round which will be held tentatively in the month of February 2022/ March 2022.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had published the notification for the recruitment of 1828 Specialist Officers as I.T. Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I) in Participating Banks in the month of November 2021. Online Applications were invited from 03 November 2021 to 23 November 2021.