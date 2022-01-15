BPSC Recruitment 2022: 286 Vacancies Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Posts, Apply Online

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is looking for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is looking for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 17 January 2022. BPSC Online Application will be closed on 10 February 2022. The candidates are also required to submit an offline application lastst by 24 February 2022.

A total of 286 vacancies are available, against advertisement number 01/2022. More details on BPSC APS Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, selection procedure, exam pattern and other information.

BPSC Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 24 February 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer - 286

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc Degree in Chemistry / Environmental Science OR B.Tech Degree in Chemistry / Civil / Environmental Science / Public Health Engineering / Architecture OR Degree in Planning/Architecture.

Age Limit:

21 to 37 years

Selection Process for BPSC Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam. There will be no interview.

How to Apply for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online bpsc.bih.nic.in from 10 February to 24 February 2022.