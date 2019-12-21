RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the admit card for written exam for the post of Librarian Grade 3. Candidates can download RSMSSB Admit Card from official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 Download is available below. Candidates can get their admit card by providing their Application Number and Date of Birth.

RSMSSB Librarian exam is scheduled to be held on 29 December 2019 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 2 PM in the state. RSMSSB Librarian 2019 Exam will have questions on General Knowledge and Library (100 Marks) and Information Science with Basic Knowledge of Computer (200 Marks) and time allotted to complete the test is 3 hours. Candidates will be required to score minimum of 40 percent of marks in order to qualify in the exam. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

How to Download RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card ?

Go to the RSMSSB official website www.recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Now click on the Link ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Librarian Grade-III – 2018’, given under latest news Click on ‘Get Admit Card’, given at the right corner, Select ‘Admit Card For’ and enter Application Number, Date Of Birth, Verification Captch and click on Get Admit card. Download RSMSSB Librarian e-admit card

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur is conducting the exam for filling up 700 posts of Librarian Grade 3.