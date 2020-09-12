RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2020 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Librarian Grade 3 Exam on 19 September

RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has uploaded the admit card of written exam for the post of Librarian Grade 3. Candidates can download RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card from official website of RSMSSB i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card Download Link is given below. The candidates can also get their admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth through the link.

RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card Download

The candidates should carry Rajasthan Librarian Admit Card along with valid an ID Proof, one latest photograph and a blue pen. They should follow all the guidelines given for COVID- 19. Wearing mask at the centre is compulsory. The candidates dress code and all other instructions through the pdf link given below:

RSMSSB Librarian Exam Guidelines Notice

RSMSSB Librarian Exam Pattern:

RSMSSB Librarian exam will be conducted on 19 September (Saturday) from 11 AM to 2 PM at various centres of the state.

Subject Marks Time General Knowledge and Library 100 3 Hours Information Science with Basic Knowledge of Computer 200

A minimum of 40 percent of marks will be require to qualify in the exam. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

The commission will upload the answer key of the exam and question paper on its website . The candidates can submit their objection, if any, against RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key within 72 hours. They will be required to submit Rs. 100/- for each objection.

How to Download RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card ?

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘Admit Card’ Section Now click on the Link ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Librarian Grade-III – 2018’ Go to link ‘Get Admit Card’, given at the right corner, Select ‘Pre Exam’, enter your Application Number, Date Of Birth, Verification Captch and click on Get Admit card. RSMSSB Librarian e-admit card will appear on your screen

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur had invited the online applications to fill up 700 vacancies of Librarian Grade 3. Online registration of application was started on 02 November 2019 and the last date of application was 01 December 2019.