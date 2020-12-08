RSMSSB DV Schedule 2020 Released for Librarian Gr III Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RSMSSB Librarian DV Schedule 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur, has released the Document Verification Schedule for the post of Librarian Grade 3 on its official website. All absentee candidates who remained unable to appear for the RSMSSB Librarian DV round can check the details DV schedule available from official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per short notification released, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will conduct the Document Verification for the absentee candidates for Librarian Grade 3 on 10/11 December 2020.

All such candidates who remained absent in the Document Verification held earlier from 18 November to 01 December 2020, will have to appear on 10/11 December 2020. It is noted that a total of 118 candidates remained unable to appear for the DV round. Now all such candidates have a chance to appear for the same as per schedule given in accordance with their roll number.

Candidates will have to appear with the application form as given on the official website and essential documents as mentioned in the notification. You can check the short notification and DV schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

