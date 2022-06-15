RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection Till June 18

RSMSSB has released the answer key for the post of Livestock Assistant on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the post of Livestock Assistant (Pashudhan Sahayak) on its official website. RSMSSB had conducted the written exam for the post of Livestock Assistant (Pashudhan Sahayak) on 04 June 2022 (Saturday).

All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Livestock Assistant (Pashudhan Sahayak) can download the Answer Key from the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key 2022





Direct Link to RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key 2022-Notice





Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key in online mode through the official website. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 for each question for raising their objections.

In a bid to claim objections, candidates can submit the standard and authentic books in proof on the official website. The online link to raise objections will be available on the official website from 16 to 18 June 2022.

You can download the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key 2022 Check Steps