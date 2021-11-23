RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objections form Nov 24 to 26

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Answer Key for the Patwari Exam 2021 on its website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Answer Key for the post of Patwari Exam 2021 on its website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Patwari posts can check the Answer Key available on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) had conducted the written exam for Patwari post on 23-24 October 2021. RSMSSB has conducted written exam for Patwari post under which150 multiple-choice questions were divided into 4 sections.



Now RSMSSB has uploaded the Master Question Paper for Patwari 2021 Exam for all the four sections on its official website. Commission has also released the Answer Key for the all the Four Phases Examination on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the written exam should note that they will have to download the Master Question Paper for Patwari 2021 Exam and and compare the same with the Answer Key released on the official website.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answer Key from 24 to 26 November 2021 in the online mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 for each objections in online mode as the guidelines mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a total of 5378 vacancies of which 4615 vacancies are available under Non Scheduled Area and 957 under Scheduled Area for Patwari Posts.

You can download the RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the process given below.

Direct Link to Download: RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021 Notice





