RSMSSB Patwari Result 2022 (Out): Download Final Selection List here

RSMSSB Patwari Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the list of the candidates selected for the exam for the post of Patwari. Candidates can download RSMSSB Final Result from the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Patwari Result Link is also given below in this article.

The written exam for the post of Patwari on 23 and 24 October 2021 and the answer key was published on 22 November 2022. RSMSSB Patwari Exam Result was declared on 25 January 2022. As per reports, approx 11 thousand candidates have qualified in the exam.

RSMSSB Patwari DV Round was held from 21 February to 31 March 2022 for all the shortlisted candidates.

How to Download RSMSSB Patwari Final Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB and Go to the ‘News & Notification’ tab Click on the link ‘Patwar 2021: List of Finally Selected Candidates’ Download RSMSSB Patwari Final Resut PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RSMSSB Patwari Notification was published for filling up the 5610 vacancies in the state of Rajasthan in Non TSP Area and TSP Area.