RSMSSB PTI DV Date 2022 (Released) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Physical Education Teacher CV Schedule

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the Document Verification schedule for the Physical Education Teacher (PTI)post on its official website - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

As per the short notice released, RSMSSB will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 02-16 December 2022.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they can apply online for the DV round from 26 November to 16 December 2022. In a bid to apply for the DV round, candidates will have to visit to the official website-https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and follow the guidelines given on the same.

You can download the RSMSSB PTI DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB PTI DV Schedule 2022