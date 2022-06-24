RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Exam Schedule 2021 (Out)@rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the written exam schedule for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO) and House Keeper at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Exam Schedule 2021 : Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur) or RSMSSB has released the written exam schedule for the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer (VDO) and House Keeper at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Board has uploaded the PDF of the details exam schedule and Admit Card update on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Village Development Officer (VDO) and House Keeper exam can download the details schedule available on the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



Direct Link to Download RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Exam Schedule 2021





According to the short notice released, RSMSSM will conduct the Village Development Officer (VDO) Mains and Housekeepr direct recruitment exam on 09 July 2022. Exam for Village Development Officer (VDO) will be conducted from 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. The written exam for the House Keeper post will be held from 03.00 P.M. to 06.00 P.M.

RSMSSB will upload the provisional Admit Card for the said exam in due course of time on its official website. Board will announce the Admit Card downloading date on its official website and candidates are advised to keep aware about the official website for update in this regards.

You can download the RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Exam Schedule 2021