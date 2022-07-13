RSMSSB VDO Mains Answer Key 2022 Download: Check Master Question Paper Link

RSMSSB VDO Mains Answer Key 2022 has been released Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key pdf and master question paper below.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the answer key of the mains exam for Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer (VDO) Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also released the question paper for the exam. Candidates who participated in the exam on 09 July 2022 can download RSMSSB VDO Answer Key through RSMSSB VDO Mains Answer Key Link given below:

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Mains Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the board then Visit on ‘Candidate Corner’ tab and then ‘Answer Key’ A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘VDO(Mains)2021 : Primary Answer Key’ Download RSMSSB VDO Answer Key PDF Check answers of the mains exam

If any candidates have any objections, against the published answer key, then he/she can submit their objection by login into the SSC website. RSMSSB VDO Mains Answer Key Objection Link will be available from 15 July to 17 July 2022. The candidates are also required to pay Rs. 100 per objection.

The objection should be from a standard and authentic book. The candidates can check more details regarding the same through the pdf link given below:

RSMSSB VDO Mains Answer Key Notice PDF

RSMSSB VDO Pre Exam was conducted on 27 and 28 December 2021 and the Result was declared on 12 April 2022 on the official website i.e. rsmssb.gov.in.

