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RSSB Women Supervisor City Slip 2026: राजस्थान महिला सुपरवाइजर सिटी स्लिप जारी, ड्रेस कोड के लिए निर्देश देखें

By Priyanka Pal
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 15:51 IST

RSSB Women Supervisor City Slip 2026: आरएसएसबी महिला सुपरवाइज की सिटी स्लिप SSO ID पोर्टल पर जारी कर दी गई है। परीक्षा का आयोजन 24 जुलाई को होने जा रहा है। उम्मीदवार ड्रेस कोड सहित डिटेल्स आगे लेख में देख सकते हैं। 

RSSB Women Supervisor City Slip 2026
RSSB Women Supervisor City Slip 2026

RSSB Women Supervisor City Slip 2026: राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB) ने महिला पर्यवेक्षक की सिटी स्लिप 17 जुलाई को वेबसाइट पर अपलोड की गई है। उम्मीदवार SSO ID के साथ आवंटित परीक्षा केंद्र की डिटेल्स देख सकते हैं। बोर्ड की ओर से उम्मीदवारों को अलग से प्रोविजनल ई-प्रवेश पत्र जारी नहीं किए जाएंगे। कैंडिडेट्स प्रोविजनल ई-प्रवेश पत्र 20 जुलाई से SSO ID से डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। इसी के साथ एडमिट कार्ड ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in से भी डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे। 

RSSB Women Supervisor City Slip 2026: सिटी स्लिप 

आरएसएसबी का उद्देश्य महिला (पर्यवेक्षक) पद पर कुल 72 रिक्त पदों को भरना है। बोर्ड की ओर से सिटी स्लिप आज 17 जुलाई को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी की गई है। जिसे डाउनलोड करने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर, जन्म तिथि और कैप्चा कोड की आवश्यकता होगी। उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक कर परीक्षा शहर सूची डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। 

आरएसएसबी महिला (पर्यवेक्षक) सिटी स्लिप 2026 

यहां क्लिक करें 

RSMSS Mahila Supervisor City Slip 2026: हाइलाइट्स 

राजस्थान महिला सुपरवाइज सिटी स्लिप 17 जुलाई को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी की गई है। उम्मीदवार एडमिट कार्ड से जुड़ी अन्य डिटेल्स नीचे दिए टेबल में देख सकते हैं।

परीक्षा का नाम 

महिला सुपरवाइज

भर्ती प्राधिकरण 

राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB) 

पदों की संख्या 

72

परीक्षा तिथि 

24 जुलाई (शुक्रवार), 2026 

सिटी स्लिप 

17 जुलाई, 2026 

एडमिट कार्ड 

20 जुलाई, 2026 

शिफ्ट 

सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक

लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल 

रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर, जन्म तिथि और कैप्चा कोड 

ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट 

https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

Rajasthan Women Supervisor City Slip 2026: ड्रेस कोड 

बोर्ड की ओर से राजस्थान सुपरवाइजर भर्ती परीक्षा 2026 के लिए ड्रेस कोड जारी किया गया है। जिसका पूरी विवरण नीचे दिए टेबल में देख सकते हैं:

ड्रेस कोड की अनुमति 

  • पुरुष अभ्यर्थी सामान्य परिधान जैसे पूरी या आधी आस्तीन की शर्ट, टी-शर्ट, कुर्ता और पायजामा या पैंट पहनकर परीक्षा केंद्र पर आ सकते हैं।

  • महिला उम्मीदवार साधारण पोशाक जैसे सलवार सूट, चुन्नी या साड़ी, आधी या पूरी आस्तीन वाली शर्ट, कुर्ता और ब्लाउज पहनकर परीक्षा केंद्र पर उपस्थित हो सकती हैं। साथ ही बालों में साधारण रबर बैंड का उपयोग करने की सलाह दी जाती है।

  • उम्मीदवार कोट, स्वेटर या पूरी आस्तीन वाली ऐसी गरम जर्सी पहनकर आ सकते हैं जिनमें धातु के या बड़े बटन न लगे हों। हालांकि, परीक्षा केंद्र पर जांच के दौरान आवश्यकता पड़ने पर इन्हें उतारकर चेकिंग करवानी होगी।

  • महिला परीक्षार्थियों को कांच की पतली चूड़ियां पहनकर आने की अनुमति होगी।

  • सादा कलावा, जनेऊ, रुद्राक्ष, कंठी जिसमें किसी प्रकार का मेटल ना हो।

  • हवाई चप्पल, सैंडल, जूते एवं मोजे, सभी Ankle तक पहनने की अनुमति होगी। 

Priyanka Pal
Priyanka Pal

Executive - Editorial

Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.

Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 15:51 IST

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