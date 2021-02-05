SAD Assam Recruitment 2021: 86 Vacancies Notified for Computer Operator Posts, Apply Online @recruitmentsad.in

SAD Assam Recruitment 2021: Secretariat Administration (Estt.) Department has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Computer Operators for the Assam Secretariat, Government of Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at recruitmentsad.in on or before 20 February 2021.

A total of 86 vacancies will be recruited out of which 68 vacancies are for English Language Computer Operator and 18 are for Assamese Language Computer Operator. The minimum educational qualification of the candidates shall be a graduate in Arts, Science or Commerce from a University recognized by the State Government or a degree equivalent thereto and recognized by the Government.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2021

SAD Assam Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

English Language Computer Operator - 68 Posts

Assamese Language Computer Operator - 18 Posts

SAD Assam Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification of the candidates shall be a graduate in Arts, Science or Commerce from a University recognized by the State Government or a degree equivalent thereto and recognized by the Government. The candidates must also possess a minimum of 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in Computer proficiency from a recognized Institute.

SAD Assam Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

SAD Assam Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates whose applications are accepted will be required to appear in an objective type written test to be held in the notified centres on a date to be notified later on. The examination will be of 100 marks with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for 2 hours duration to be administered through OMR Sheets.

How to apply for SAD Assam Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.