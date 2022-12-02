SAIL Admit Card 2022 (Soon) For Surveyor, Operator and Other Posts: Download CBT Schedule Here

SAIL Rourkela has released the short notice regarding the CBT Schedule/Admit Card Update for various posts on its official website-https://www.sailcareers.com. Download PDF.

SAIL Various Posts Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has released the short notice regarding the CBT Schedule/Admit Card Update for various posts on its official website. SAIL is set to conduct the written exam on 26 December 2022 onwards for various posts including Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator),Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (Mechanical / Metallurgy / Electrician / Civil / Electronics & Telecommunication) and others.

All those candidates who have applied for these various posts against Advt. No. 01/2022 of Rourkela Steel Plant can download the SAIL Various Posts Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-https://www.sailcareers.com.

However, SAIL Various Posts Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update can also be accessed directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Access: SAIL Various Posts Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, the Computer Based Test (CBT) for various posts including Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator),Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (Mechanical / Metallurgy / Electrician / Civil / Electronics &

Telecommunication) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (Fitter / Electrician / Machinist) posts will be conducted on 26/27/28 December 2022.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will release the CBT Admit Card for the above posts shortly on its official website. Call Letter for CBT for the above posts can be downloaded from the website www.sail.co.in at the link “Careers” under “JOB / DOWNLOAD section”



Steps to Download SAIL Various Posts Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update