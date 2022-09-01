SAIL Recruitment 2022 for 300+ Assistant Manager, Fireman, Trainee and Other Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise and the leading steel-making company in India has vacant posts for Assistant Manager, Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operator), Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver, Attendant-cumTechnician (Trainee), Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee).

The vacancies are available for SAIL’s Plant at Rourkela, Odisha and for its different Mines (Odisha Group of Mines) in Odisha. Candidates can check the details on SAIL Vacancy 2022 below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 September 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 September 2022

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Educational Qualification:

Asst. Manager (Safety) - B.E./B.Tech. (full time) in any branch from Govt. recognized University / Institution and having practical experience of working in a factory for a period not less than 02 (two) years after acquiring Degree in Engineering. ii) Possess PG Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety recognized by State Government. iii) Has adequate knowledge in Odia language.

Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operation) - Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from Govt. recognized institute. ii) First Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency.

Mining Foreman (S-3) - Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Mining from a Govt. recognized Institute withvalid Mines Foreman Certificate of Competency from DGMS under MMR, 1961 (For Metalliferous Mines) and 01 year experience in relevant field after obtaining Mines Foreman Certificate of Competency.

Surveyor (S-3) - Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Mining or Diploma in Mining & Mines’ Survey from a Govt. recognized institute and possessing valid Mines Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency from DGMS under MMR (For Metalliferous Mines) ii) 01 year experience in relevant field after obtaining Mines Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency.

Operator-cumTechnician (Trainee) - Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Engineering in the relevant discipline of Mechanical/ Metallurgy/ Civil/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication from Govt. recognized institute.

Fire Operator (Trainee) (S-3) - Graduation in any stream / 03 years (full time) Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from Govt. recognized University/Institute. ii) Sub Officer Course from National Fire Services College, Nagpur or Graduate-ship examination of the Institute of Fire Engineers iii) Valid Driving License for Heavy Motor Vehicles.

Fireman-cum- Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) - Matriculation with valid Driving License for relevant Heavy Motor Vehicles. ii) 01 year post qualification experience (after Matriculation) in driving of relevant Heavy Motor Vehicles.

Age Limit:

Assistant Manager - 18 to 30 years

Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operation) - 18 to 30 years

Mining Foreman - 18 to 28 years

Surveyor - 18 to 28 years

Operator-cumTechnician (Trainee) - 18 to 28 years

Fire Operator (Trainee) - 18 to 28 years

Fireman-cum- Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) - 18 to 28 years

Mining Mate - 18 to 28 years

Attendant-cum-Technician - 18 to 28 years

Attendant-cumTechnician (Trainee) (HMV) - 18 to 28 years

Salary:

Asst. Manager (Safety) - Rs.50,000–3%–1,60,000/- (E–1)

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) (S–3) / Mining Foreman (S–3) / Surveyor (S–3) - Rs.26600-3%-38920/- (S-3)

Mining Mate (S–1) - Rs.25070-3%-35070/- (S-1)

Fire Operator (Trainee) (S–3) / Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (S–3) - Rs.16,100/- fir 1st year and Rs.18,300/- for 2nd year

Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (S–1) / Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (S–1) / Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (HMV) (S–1) - Rs.12,900/- for 1st year and Rs. 15,000/- for 2nd year

Selection Process for SAIL Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) in Hindi/English on the appointed date. The Computer Based Test (CBT)will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments i.e. Technical Knowledge Test and General Aptitude Test.

How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022?

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online only through SAIL’s website www.sail.co.in at “Careers”page or www.sailcareers.com only.No other means / mode of application shall be accepted.

Application Fee:

Asst. Manager (Safety)