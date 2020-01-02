Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 for 100 Junior Officer Posts, Apply Online @saraswatbank.com

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020: Saraswat Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations) in Grade B (Clerical Cadre). A total of 100 vacancies are available in Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ Greater Mumbai and Pune. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on Saraswat Bank official website www.saraswatbank.com from 01 January 2020 to 15 January 2020.

Saraswat Bank Important Date

Last Date for Submitting Application - 15 January 2020

Start date for downloading Call letters from website – 22 January 2020

Online test – 27 January 2020

Saraswat Bank Vacancy Details

Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations) – 100 Posts

Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ Greater Mumbai – 70

Pune - 30

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate - First Class/Grade A or equivalent (B.Com., BCA, B.E. or BMS only) from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

21 to 27 years

Selection Procedure for Junior Officer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Examination. Minimum 50% marks on total will be required in Online Examination

How to Apply for the Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.saraswatbank.com on or before 15 January 2020.

Application Fee:

Application fee / intimation plus GST charges = Rs.600/- for candidates.

The fee is to be paid through Online Mode only. No Cash or any other mode will

be accepted.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Notification PDF



Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Online Application

