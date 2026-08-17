Sardar Patel Medical College Admissions 2026: NEET Cutoff, Fees, Courses
Check Sardar Patel Medical College cutoff 2026, expected and previous years. Candidates can also check the NEET admission process, fees and courses offered by SP Medical College, Rajasthan in the article below.
Key Points
- SPMC MBBS admissions for 2026 are based on NEET UG scores; course is 4.5 years + 1-year internship.
- NEET UG 2026 cutoff for SPMC will be released soon, with expected opening/closing ranks.
- NEET 2026 counselling, AIQ/State Quota, and specific documents are required for SPMC.
NEET UG 2026 cutoff: Admissions to Sardar Patel Medical College, SPMC, are based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can apply for admissions to MBBS course at SPMC. The duration of the MBBS course is 4.5 years and a mandatory 1 year rotating medical internship is necessary to graduate. SPMC is a renowned medical institute in BIkaner, Rajasthan, and was inaugurated in 1959.
Sardar Patel Medical College NEET UG cutoff 2026 will be released soon. Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks below and the year-wise, category-wise comparison of the NEET cutoff trends.
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected Sardar Patel Medical College cutoff 2026 in the table below for different categories:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1030 - 1253
|
3097 - 3278
|
OBC
|
2885 - 3167
|
3648 - 3662
|
EWS
|
3388 - 3563
|
4539 - 4809
|
SC
|
18369 - 20676
|
28921 - 30407
|
ST
|
14169 - 21845
|
42185 - 47149
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2025
Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year NEET cutoff for Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1386
|
3278
|
OBC
|
3289
|
3662
|
EWS
|
3461
|
4472
|
SC
|
21997
|
30407
|
ST
|
14169
|
43157
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2024
Check the table below to know the category-wise Sardar Patel Medical College cutoff 2024:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1,030
|
2,729
|
OBC
|
2,885
|
3,636
|
EWS
|
3,388
|
4,809
|
SC
|
18,369
|
25,647
|
ST
|
25,647
|
37,258
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2023
Candidates can check the table below to know SPMC cutoff 2023 for different categories for NEET MBBS admissions:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1,259
|
3,200
|
OBC
|
3,286
|
3,635
|
EWS
|
4,081
|
4,304
|
SC
|
20,836
|
30,119
|
ST
|
35,332
|
47,149
Rajasthan MBBS Admission Counselling Process 2026
Candidates should know the eligibility criteria, available quotas, Rajasthan rank list, upgradation rules, etc., before the MBBS admissions through NEET 2026. Candidates have to participate in the NEET counselling process 2026, AIQ and State Quota, to secure a seat in Sardar Patel Medical College.
Documents Required for Sardar Patel Medical College Admission
Candidates should have the scanned copies of the following documents for Rajasthan NEET admissions 2026:
-
Allotment Letter (issued by MCC)
-
NEET UG 2026 admit card
-
NEET scorecard 2026
-
Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets
-
Transfer Certificate
-
Migration Certificate
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Courses Offered in SP Medical College, Bikaner
There are over 380 medical seats in SPMC for various UG and PG courses. For the MBBS course, there are about 250 seats which are offered through 15% AIQ and 85% State Quota in NEET counselling. The college offers the following medical courses:
- MBBS
- MD/MS
- Super speciality courses DM, MCh
- PG Diplomas
SPMC MBBS Fees 2026
The total tuition fee at SPMC college is over 5 lakh for MBBS course. The detailed fee structure is as follows:
|Component
|Total Fees (in INR)
|Tuition Fee
|INR 70,400 per year
|Admission Fees
|INR 20,500
|Caution Money
|INR 8,700
|Infrastructure Development and Welfare Fund
|INR 8,700 per year
|Sports fees
|INR 17,000 per year
Also Read:
-
-
-
AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
-
AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
-
Enter your Blink text here...
Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.