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Sardar Patel Medical College Admissions 2026: NEET Cutoff, Fees, Courses

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 16:27 IST

Check Sardar Patel Medical College cutoff 2026, expected and previous years. Candidates can also check the NEET admission process, fees and courses offered by SP Medical College, Rajasthan in the article below.  

Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026
Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026

Key Points

  • SPMC MBBS admissions for 2026 are based on NEET UG scores; course is 4.5 years + 1-year internship.
  • NEET UG 2026 cutoff for SPMC will be released soon, with expected opening/closing ranks.
  • NEET 2026 counselling, AIQ/State Quota, and specific documents are required for SPMC.

NEET UG 2026 cutoff: Admissions to Sardar Patel Medical College, SPMC, are based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can apply for admissions to MBBS course at SPMC. The duration of the MBBS course is 4.5 years and a mandatory 1 year rotating medical internship is necessary to graduate. SPMC is a renowned medical institute in BIkaner, Rajasthan, and was inaugurated in 1959.

Sardar Patel Medical College NEET UG cutoff 2026 will be released soon. Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks below and the year-wise, category-wise comparison of the NEET cutoff trends.

Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the expected Sardar Patel Medical College cutoff 2026 in the table below for different categories:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1030 - 1253

3097 - 3278

OBC

2885 - 3167

3648 - 3662

EWS

3388 - 3563

4539 - 4809

SC

18369 - 20676

28921 - 30407

ST

14169 - 21845

42185 - 47149

Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2025

Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year NEET cutoff for Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1386

3278

OBC

3289

3662

EWS

3461

4472

SC

21997

30407

ST

14169

43157

Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2024

Check the table below to know the category-wise Sardar Patel Medical College cutoff 2024:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1,030

2,729

OBC

2,885

3,636

EWS

3,388

4,809

SC

18,369

25,647

ST

25,647

37,258

Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the table below to know SPMC cutoff 2023 for different categories for NEET MBBS admissions:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1,259

3,200

OBC

3,286

3,635

EWS

4,081

4,304

SC

20,836

30,119

ST

35,332

47,149

Rajasthan MBBS Admission Counselling Process 2026

Candidates should know the eligibility criteria, available quotas, Rajasthan rank list, upgradation rules, etc., before the MBBS admissions through NEET 2026. Candidates have to participate in the NEET counselling process 2026, AIQ and State Quota, to secure a seat in Sardar Patel Medical College.

Documents Required for Sardar Patel Medical College Admission

Candidates should have the scanned copies of the following documents for Rajasthan NEET admissions 2026:

  • Allotment Letter (issued by MCC)

  • NEET UG 2026 admit card

  • NEET scorecard 2026

  • Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Migration Certificate

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Courses Offered in SP Medical College, Bikaner

There are over 380 medical seats in SPMC for various UG and PG courses. For the MBBS course, there are about 250 seats which are offered through 15% AIQ and 85% State Quota in NEET counselling. The college offers the following medical courses:

  • MBBS
  • MD/MS
  • Super speciality courses DM, MCh
  • PG Diplomas

SPMC MBBS Fees 2026

The total tuition fee at SPMC college is over 5 lakh for MBBS course. The detailed fee structure is as follows:

Component Total Fees (in INR)
Tuition Fee INR 70,400 per year
Admission Fees INR 20,500
Caution Money INR 8,700
Infrastructure Development and Welfare Fund INR 8,700 per year
Sports fees INR 17,000 per year

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Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 16:27 IST

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