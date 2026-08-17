Sardar Patel Medical College Admissions 2026: NEET Cutoff, Fees, Courses

NEET UG 2026 cutoff: Admissions to Sardar Patel Medical College, SPMC, are based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can apply for admissions to MBBS course at SPMC. The duration of the MBBS course is 4.5 years and a mandatory 1 year rotating medical internship is necessary to graduate. SPMC is a renowned medical institute in BIkaner, Rajasthan, and was inaugurated in 1959.

Sardar Patel Medical College NEET UG cutoff 2026 will be released soon. Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks below and the year-wise, category-wise comparison of the NEET cutoff trends.

Sardar Patel Medical College Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the expected Sardar Patel Medical College cutoff 2026 in the table below for different categories: