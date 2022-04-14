Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: Get SBI Clerk Exam Updates, UP Police SI Final Answer Key, ESIC UDC, BPSC & MPPSC Result

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the revised answer key for the Sub-Inspector (SI) post. In another update, Patna High Court has today released the Admit Card for Steographer posts today. Again, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) exam 2022 on its official website. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the mains result for the recruitment of 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam and also the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today declared the result for Indian Forest Services (Main) Exam 2021. Apart from these, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Main Examination 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the revised answer key for the Sub-Inspector (SI) post. Know the process to raise objection available on the official website.
Patna High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2022: Patna High Court has released the Admit Card for the Stenographer post. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on on 30 April 2022 can check the updates.
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) exam 2022 on its official website. A total of 20000+ candidates have been passed for mains round.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Mains Exam result on its official website.
UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022: In another latest update for today, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for Indian Forest Services (Main) Exam 2021. You can download UPSC IFS Mains Result from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
Sarkari Naukri (Govt Job Notification) 2022 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Main Examination 2022 scheduled from 24 to 29 April 2022. Check update here.