SBI Apprentice 2023 Application Form Begun: Apply Online For 6160 Vacancy, Steps to Follow

SBI Apprentice 2023 Application Form: State Bank of India released 6160 vacancies for Apprentice. Continue reading the article for detailed state wise and category wise vacancies, steps to apply, application fees and more

SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification of 6160 Apprentice vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in online tests and language tests. As per the official notification, the engagement of the candidate will be for 1 year and selected candidates will be paid Rs 15000 per month fixed stipend.

SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023

The SBI released the official notification on August 31, 2023, in the careers section of sbi.co.in. As per the notification, candidates can start filling out the form from September 01, 2023, to September 21, 2023. Before applying for the positions, interested candidates can check the detailed advertisement released by SBI. Below we have provided the official notification pdf

SBI Apprentice Official Notification Download Here

SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023: Important Dates

The candidates will be selected for 1 year after their performance in online written test and language test. Below we have listed the important information and dates of the SBI Apprentice Application Form

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Organisation State Bank of India (SBI) Posts Apprentice Vacancies 6160 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date September 1, 2023 Application End Date September 21, 2023 Selection Process Online Written Test Language Test Stipend Rs 15000 Duration of Apprentice 1 Year Official website www.sbi.co.in

How to Apply for SBI Apprentice?

Below we have mentioned the steps to apply for SBI Apprentice

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI Careers - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Carerrs Button

Step 3: Scroll down the page, Click on Current Openings and then ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961

Step 4: Click on Apply Online.

Step 5. Click for New Registration and register yourself with the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7. Preview your application form and pay the required fees.

Step 8. Click on the Submit Button.

Step 9: Print the application form for future reference.

SBI Apprentice Application Fees

Candidates from the General Category must pay a total of Rs. 300 as the application fee for the SBI Apprentice 2023 exam. The same price is reduced for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories to Nill

Category Fee General/OBC/EWS Rs. 300 SC/ST/PWBD Nill

SBI Apprentice Vacancy

The total number of vacancies for the SBI Apprentice 2023 exam has been released along with its SBI Apprentice Notification. As per the notification, 6160 vacancies have been announced by SBI. The vacancies are released for all states and union territories of India which are mentioned below. Let's have a look at the state-wise and category-wise SBI Apprentice vacancies along with Local Language.

As per the official notification, 6160 vacancies have been released by SBI for all states and union territories. Below we have listed the vacancies state wise and category wise

Check SBI Apprentice Notification

SBI Apprentice Vacancies State wise

State / UT Language Total Andhra Pradesh Telugu/Urdu 390 Arunachal Pradesh English 20 Assam Assamese/Bengali/ Bodo 121 Bihar Hindi / Urdu 50 Chhattisgarh Hindi 99 Goa Konkani 26 Gujarat Gujarati 291 Haryana Hindi /Punjabi 150 Himachal Pradesh Hindi 200 Jharkhand Hindi/ Santhali 27 Karnataka Kannada 175 Kerala Malayalam 424 Madhya Pradesh Hindi 298 Maharashtra Marathi 466 Manipur Manipuri, English 20 Meghalaya English/Garo/Khasi 31 Mizoram Mizo 17 Nagaland English 21 Odisha Odia 205 Punjab Punjabi/Hindi 365 Rajasthan Hindi 925 Sikkim Nepali / English 10 Tamil Nadu Tamil 648 Telangana Telugu / Urdu 125 Tripura Bengali / Kokborok 22 UT Andaman & Nicobar Islands Hindi / English 8 UT Chandigarh Hindi/Punjabi 25 UT Jammu & Kashmir Urdu/Hindi 100 UT Ladakh Ladakhi/Urdu/Bhoti 10 UT Pondicherry Tamil 26 Uttar Pradesh Hindi / Urdu 412 Uttarakhand Hindi 125 West Bengal Bengali/ Nepali 328 Total 6160

SBI Apprentice Vacancies Category wise

Category Posts EWS 603 UR 2665 EWS 603 OBC 1389 ST 514 SC 989

SBI Apprentice Age Limit

As per the official notification the minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 28 years as of 01.08.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than

02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both days inclusive). The maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates