SBI Apprentice 2023 Application Form Begun: Apply Online For 6160 Vacancy, Steps to Follow

SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification of 6160 Apprentice vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in online tests and language tests. As per the official notification, the engagement of the candidate will be for 1 year and selected candidates will be paid Rs 15000 per month fixed stipend.
SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023
The SBI released the official notification on August 31, 2023, in the careers section of sbi.co.in. As per the notification, candidates can start filling out the form from September 01, 2023, to September 21, 2023. Before applying for the positions, interested candidates can check the detailed advertisement released by SBI. Below we have provided the official notification pdf
|
SBI Apprentice Official Notification
SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023: Important Dates
The candidates will be selected for 1 year after their performance in online written test and language test. Below we have listed the important information and dates of the SBI Apprentice Application Form
|
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023
|
Organisation
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Posts
|
Apprentice
|
Vacancies
|
6160
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
September 1, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
September 21, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Online Written Test
Language Test
|
Stipend
|
Rs 15000
|
Duration of Apprentice
|
1 Year
|
Official website
|
www.sbi.co.in
How to Apply for SBI Apprentice?
Below we have mentioned the steps to apply for SBI Apprentice
- Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI Careers - sbi.co.in
- Step 2: Click on the Carerrs Button
- Step 3: Scroll down the page, Click on Current Openings and then ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961
- Step 4: Click on Apply Online.
- Step 5. Click for New Registration and register yourself with the required details.
- Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
- Step 7. Preview your application form and pay the required fees.
- Step 8. Click on the Submit Button.
- Step 9: Print the application form for future reference.
SBI Apprentice Application Fees
Candidates from the General Category must pay a total of Rs. 300 as the application fee for the SBI Apprentice 2023 exam. The same price is reduced for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories to Nill
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs. 300
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Nill
SBI Apprentice Vacancy
The total number of vacancies for the SBI Apprentice 2023 exam has been released along with its SBI Apprentice Notification. As per the notification, 6160 vacancies have been announced by SBI. The vacancies are released for all states and union territories of India which are mentioned below. Let's have a look at the state-wise and category-wise SBI Apprentice vacancies along with Local Language.
As per the official notification, 6160 vacancies have been released by SBI for all states and union territories. Below we have listed the vacancies state wise and category wise
SBI Apprentice Vacancies State wise
|
State / UT
|
Language
|
Total
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu/Urdu
|
390
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English
|
20
|
Assam
|
Assamese/Bengali/ Bodo
|
121
|
Bihar
|
Hindi / Urdu
|
50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Hindi
|
99
|
Goa
|
Konkani
|
26
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
291
|
Haryana
|
Hindi /Punjabi
|
150
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
200
|
Jharkhand
|
Hindi/ Santhali
|
27
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
175
|
Kerala
|
Malayalam
|
424
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
298
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
466
|
Manipur
|
Manipuri, English
|
20
|
Meghalaya
|
English/Garo/Khasi
|
31
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo
|
17
|
Nagaland
|
English
|
21
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
205
|
Punjab
|
Punjabi/Hindi
|
365
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
925
|
Sikkim
|
Nepali / English
|
10
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil
|
648
|
Telangana
|
Telugu / Urdu
|
125
|
Tripura
|
Bengali / Kokborok
|
22
|
UT Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
Hindi / English
|
8
|
UT Chandigarh
|
Hindi/Punjabi
|
25
|
UT Jammu & Kashmir
|
Urdu/Hindi
|
100
|
UT Ladakh
|
Ladakhi/Urdu/Bhoti
|
10
|
UT Pondicherry
|
Tamil
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi / Urdu
|
412
|
Uttarakhand
|
Hindi
|
125
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali/ Nepali
|
328
|
Total
|
6160
SBI Apprentice Vacancies Category wise
|
Category
|
Posts
|
EWS
|
603
|
UR
|
2665
|
EWS
|
603
|
OBC
|
1389
|
ST
|
514
|
SC
|
989
SBI Apprentice Age Limit
As per the official notification the minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 28 years as of 01.08.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than
02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both days inclusive). The maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates