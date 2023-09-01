SBI Apprentice 2023 Application Form Begun: Apply Online For 6160 Vacancy, Steps to Follow

SBI Apprentice 2023 Application Form: State Bank of India released 6160 vacancies for Apprentice. Continue reading the article for detailed state wise and category wise vacancies, steps to apply, application fees and more

SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification of 6160 Apprentice vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in online tests and language tests. As per the official notification, the engagement of the candidate will be for 1 year and selected candidates will be paid Rs 15000 per month fixed stipend.

SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023

The SBI released the official notification on August 31, 2023, in the careers section of sbi.co.in. As per the notification, candidates can start filling out the form from September 01, 2023, to September 21, 2023. Before applying for the positions, interested candidates can check the detailed advertisement released by SBI. Below we have provided the official notification pdf

SBI Apprentice Official Notification

Download Here

SBI Apprentice Application Form 2023: Important Dates

The candidates will be selected for 1 year after their performance in online written test and language test. Below we have listed the important information and dates of the SBI Apprentice Application Form

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Organisation

State Bank of India (SBI)

Posts

Apprentice

Vacancies

6160

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

September 1, 2023

Application End Date

September 21, 2023

Selection Process

Online Written Test

Language Test

Stipend

Rs 15000

Duration of Apprentice

1 Year

Official website

www.sbi.co.in

How to Apply for SBI Apprentice?

Below we have mentioned the steps to apply for SBI Apprentice

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI Careers - sbi.co.in
  • Step 2: Click on the Carerrs Button
  • Step 3: Scroll down the page, Click on Current Openings and then ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961 
  • Step 4: Click on Apply Online. 
  • Step 5. Click for New Registration and register yourself with the required details.
  • Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
  • Step 7.  Preview your application form and pay the required fees.
  • Step 8. Click on the Submit Button.
  • Step 9: Print the application form for future reference.

SBI Apprentice Application Fees

Candidates from the General Category must pay a total of Rs. 300 as the application fee for the SBI Apprentice 2023 exam. The same price is reduced for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories to Nill

Category

Fee

General/OBC/EWS

Rs. 300

SC/ST/PWBD

Nill

SBI Apprentice Vacancy

The total number of vacancies for the SBI Apprentice 2023 exam has been released along with its SBI Apprentice Notification. As per the notification, 6160 vacancies have been announced by SBI. The vacancies are released for all states and union territories of India which are mentioned below. Let's have a look at the state-wise and category-wise SBI Apprentice vacancies along with Local Language.

As per the official notification, 6160 vacancies have been released by SBI for all states and union territories. Below we have listed the vacancies state wise and category wise

Check SBI Apprentice Notification

SBI Apprentice Vacancies State wise

State / UT

Language

Total

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu/Urdu

390

Arunachal Pradesh

English

20

Assam

Assamese/Bengali/ Bodo

121

Bihar

Hindi / Urdu

50

Chhattisgarh

Hindi

99

Goa

Konkani

26

Gujarat

Gujarati

291

Haryana

Hindi /Punjabi

150

Himachal Pradesh

Hindi

200

Jharkhand

Hindi/ Santhali

27

Karnataka

Kannada

175

Kerala

Malayalam

424

Madhya Pradesh

Hindi

298

Maharashtra

Marathi

466

Manipur

Manipuri, English

20

Meghalaya

English/Garo/Khasi

31

Mizoram

Mizo

17

Nagaland

English

21

Odisha

Odia

205

Punjab

Punjabi/Hindi

365

Rajasthan

Hindi

925

Sikkim

Nepali / English

10

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

648

Telangana

Telugu / Urdu

125

Tripura

Bengali / Kokborok

22

UT Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Hindi / English

8

UT Chandigarh

Hindi/Punjabi

25

UT Jammu & Kashmir

Urdu/Hindi

100

UT Ladakh

Ladakhi/Urdu/Bhoti

10

UT Pondicherry

Tamil

26

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi / Urdu

412

Uttarakhand

Hindi

125

West Bengal

Bengali/ Nepali

328

Total

  

6160

 

SBI Apprentice Vacancies Category wise

Category

Posts

EWS

603

UR

2665

EWS

603

OBC

1389

ST

514

SC

989

SBI Apprentice Age Limit

As per the official notification the minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 28 years as of 01.08.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than

02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both days inclusive). The maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates

FAQ

What is the duration of an SBI Apprentice?

The duration of an SBI Apprentice is 1 year.

What is the duration of an SBI Apprentice?

The duration of an SBI Apprentice is 1 year.

What is the duration of an SBI Apprentice?

The salary of an SBI Apprentice is Rs 15000 (fixed). No allowances will be given to the selected candidates

What is the last date to apply for an SBI Apprentice?

As per the notification, the last date to apply for an SBI Apprentice is September 21, 2023.

